What is green burial? Colorado's Return to Nature funeral home incident leaves netizens shocked

A Green burial home in Colorado, named Return to Nature, has raised many eyebrows as police discovered close to 115 bodies buried in the premises without using any chemicals or metal caskets. As per authorities, it all came to light when people living in the vicinity started reporting a bad smell.

Disclaimer: This article contains information about human remains that may be disturbing to some. Readers' discretion is advised.

While the police have not revealed much about the ongoing investigation, authorities did state that the Return to Nature Green burial home is owned by Jon Hallford, who also reportedly tried to conceal the improper storage of the bodies from the police. At the moment, however, officials have not arrested or charged anyone.

As per Funerals.org, a green burial, as mentioned in the name of the funeral home, is a process where the body is not cremated, and no chemicals are used. According to WebMD, it can support land conservation. Furthermore, the practice is not new, as the website also states how it has been going on since the mid-19th century.

Expand Tweet

The Return to Nature incident came to light on Friday, October 6, 2023, when authorities came to check regarding complaints of a “sour, rotten smell” in the area. The Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper claimed that the windows were broken and described the scene as “horrific.”

Details revealed about Green Burials as Return to Nature in Colorado raises eyebrows, leaves internet baffled

After the police revealed how the Return to Nature mortuary is under investigation as many alleged that it has been handling human remains improperly, many are now curious about what exactly a green burial is.

As per Funeral.org, the purpose of not using chemicals or a casket for such a burial is to ensure "complete decomposition of the body and its natural return to the soil. Only then can a burial truly be “ashes to ashes, dust to dust,” a phrase so often used when we bury our dead.”

However, as the news about the Return to Nature burial home having 115 decomposing bodies made its way to social media, many were left shocked and took to social media to call out the incident and urge a "thorough investigation."

Social media users left alarmed as police discovered a Green burial home having 115 decomposing bodies in Colorado. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users left alarmed as police discovered a Green burial home having 115 decomposing bodies in Colorado. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users left alarmed as police discovered a Green burial home having 115 decomposing bodies in Colorado. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users left alarmed as police discovered a Green burial home having 115 decomposing bodies in Colorado. (Image via Twitter)

At the same time, the news was also uploaded by a YouTube channel, KOAA 5, and here is how netizens reacted to the same:

Social media users left alarmed as police discovered a Green burial home having 115 decomposing bodies in Colorado. (Image via YouTube)

Social media users left alarmed as police discovered a Green burial home having 115 decomposing bodies in Colorado. (Image via YouTube)

As per AP News, DNA testing may be required for the identification of some of the bodies in the Return to Nature burial home. Families will be notifed accordingly.