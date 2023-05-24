What did Gregory Mandalas do? School principal charged over son Matthew Mandalas' crime against a 5-year-old girl

Matthew Mandalas, the son of Knoch Primary School principal, allegedly s*xually abused a 5-year-old girl. Matthew's father Gregory Mandalas failed to report the alleged abuse and was criminally charged by the Pennsylvania State Police on Monday. According to Law & Crime, the tragic incident took place on August 8, 2022.

Matthew Mandalas was reportedly 19 years old when he committed the alleged crime. Trooper Bertha Cazy stated that it was Gregory's job to report such incidents so that future victims could be protected. Cazy further added that Matthew Mandalas was charged with corruption of a minor and indecent assault on August 26, 2022.

Authorities haven't provided additional details regarding the case including the identity of the child. They have, however, confirmed that the child was possibly not a student in the Knoch School District. Gregory has further been placed on administrative leave after the charges were filed against him on Monday.

Matthew Mandalas' father Gregory failed to report his son's crimes

On Monday, Gregory Mandalas, the Knoch Primary School Principal, was charged after he failed to report the abuse of the 5-year-old girl. The alleged abuser is his son Matthew Mandalas. Gregory has been charged with persons required to report suspected child abuse, as per a report by CBS. Crazy also mentioned that it was the principal's duty to report such incidents.

The incident that allegedly involved Matthew Mandalas, took place on August 8, 2022. Trooper Bertha Cazy of Pennsylvania State Police spoke about the incident and said:

“It’s important for them to report it while they’re at their professions, so while you’re doing your duties and also during your personal life, so once you become a mandated reporter, you’re never really off.”

She added:

“It’s there so we can keep the victims safe from the alleged actor and also keep victims safe.”

News outlets tried contacting residents who lived near Knoch Primary School, to know their reaction to the incident. Fred Peiffer, a resident, told 11 News:

“I pay taxes to keep everybody safe and I ain’t paying taxes for somebody doing this stuff in the school district.”

Gregory Mandalas has currently been placed on administrative leave

Superintendent David Foley posted a message on the school's official website. The message read that due to the serious nature of the allegations against Matthew Mandalas' father Gregory, the latter has been placed on administrative leave.

The message further stated:

“It is the district’s understanding that the charges and alleged conduct of Dr. Mandalas do not involve a Knoch School District student. This is a confidential personnel matter.”

The charging documents claimed that the victim's parents reached out to Gregory Mandalas twice regarding the heinous crime, and he allegedly failed to report it. Gregory has worked as the principal of the school since December 2016.

Media outlets also arrived at Mandalas' residence for a comment on the allegations, however, no one answered the door. Law enforcement officials are yet to provide additional details related to the case.

