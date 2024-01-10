What did Greta Gerwig say about Jo Koy's Barbie joke? Director comes to the Golden Globes host's defense 

Greta Gerwig, director of Barbie, reacted to Jo Koy's controversial Golden Globes joke about the movie on Radio 4's Today program on January 10. Although people online found Koy's depiction of the movie "sexist", Gerwig took to break down his comment.

She said:

"Well, he's not wrong. She's the first doll that was mass produced with breasts, so he was right on. And you know, I think that so much of the project of the movie was unlikely because it is about a plastic doll...Barbie by her very construction has no character, no story, she's there to be projected upon."

While hosting the Golden Globes on January 7, Jo Koy Barbie and Oppenheimer, compared the two movies that were released at the same time. He said;

"Oppenheimer is based on a 721-page Pulitzer Prize-winning book about the Manhattan Project, and Barbie is on a plastic doll with big b***ies. The key moment in Barbie is when she goes from perfect beauty to bad breath, cellulite, and flat feet. Or what casting directors call character actor!"

Koy also got defensive about his humor after eliciting poor reactions from people present at the awards show.

"Yo, I got the gig 10 days ago, you want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. You're kidding me, right now. Slow down. I wrote some of these and they're the ones you're laughing at."

What did Greta Gerwig say about representing the Barbie movie at the Golden Globes?

Greta Gerwig said that she found it "wonderful and emotional" to have made the stage with the groups that made it at the Golden Globes.

"It felt very fitting...for all of us, the thing that we wanted most of all was to connect with people and to have people share an experiencce in the cinemas, in the movie theatres."

The Warner Bros. film was the highest-grossing domestic and global release of 2023 and earned it's first-ever Golden Globe award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

The movie also landed an impressive number of 10 nominations across all categories, including music, comedy, best feature film, best actress for Margot Robbie, best screenplay and three Best Original Song nominations.

While talking about Barbie dolls' design and the idea behind the craft, Greta said during the Today program pointed out that Ruth Handler, creator of Barbie, created and designed the dolls when she was watching her daughter play with baby dolls. Greta Gerwig revealed that it was during this time that Ruth realized that her daughter didn't want to pretend to be a mother but to be a grown woman.