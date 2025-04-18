What did Haley Joel Osment say? Sixth Sense star issues apology for antisemitic remark in viral arrest video

Haley Joel Osment has issued a public apology after using an antisemitic slur while being arrested earlier this month in California. The actor was charged with possession of cocaine and disorderly conduct following an April 8 arrest at a ski lodge in Mammoth Lakes.

Bodycam footage obtained by People on April 17 revealed the 37-year-old actor made the slur while inside a police vehicle. Osment, who was visibly intoxicated, repeatedly said "I'm being attacked" and "I'm an American" during his arrest. At one point, he called an officer a racial, antisemitic slur.

In a statement to People on April 18, Haley Joel Osment expressed regret for his actions during the arrest.

"I'm absolutely horrified by my behavior. Had I known I used this disgraceful language in the throes of a blackout, I would have spoken up sooner. The past few months of loss and displacement have broken me down to a very low emotional place. But that's no excuse for using this disgusting word," Osment said.

The Pay It Forward star added:

"From the bottom of my heart, I apologize to absolutely everyone that this hurts. What came out of my mouth was nonsensical garbage — I've let the Jewish community down and it devastates me. I don't ask for anyone's forgiveness, but I promise to atone for my terrible mistake."

Haley Joel's arrest for cocaine possession

The Mammoth Lakes Police Department said that Haley Joel Osment was arrested for alleged public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance after ski resort staff called authorities due to his behavior.

A witness told police that Osment had been drinking at a nearby bar, where he was cut off after spilling a drink. He then allegedly became aggravated, tried to get on a ski lift, and was detained by ski patrol.

According to the Mono County District Attorney's Office, Osment was formally charged on Thursday, April 17, with possession of cocaine and disorderly conduct. His arraignment is scheduled for June 7 at the Mammoth Lakes branch of Mono County Superior Court.

The actor, best known for his role in The Sixth Sense, reportedly lost his home in Altadena, California, during the Eaton Fire in January 2025. Osment referenced the loss in his apology as a contributing factor to his emotional state at the time of the arrest.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed the incident on April 17, noting that the arresting officer recovered a $20 bill from Osment's pocket. The officer allegedly unfolded the bill and discovered a white substance inside. While the exact contents of the bill were not immediately confirmed, a police source told People on April 17 that the substance was "presumed to be cocaine" and had been sent for testing.

According to Sgt. Jason Heilman of the Mammoth Lakes Police Department, Osment was no longer in custody as of April 16.

According to Entertainment Weekly, this is not Haley Joel Osment’s first legal trouble. In 2006, he was charged with misdemeanor drunk driving and marijuana possession after crashing his car in California. He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to three years of probation, a rehabilitation program, and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

In 2018, he was involved in an altercation at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, where he reportedly became verbally aggressive with a gate agent after missing a flight. Police responded, but Haley Joel Osment had left the scene before they arrived.

Haley Joel Osment lost his Altadena, California home in the Eaton Fire in January 2025. He described the residence as his "refuge" during uncertain times and expressed deep sorrow over its destruction.

Following the loss, Osment moved in with his sister, actress Emily Osment. He mentioned plans to temporarily relocate to give her privacy, though his current living arrangements remain undisclosed.

Haley Joel Osment has not issued any follow-up comments since the initial apology. Representatives for Osment have not responded to media requests, and no further legal updates have been released by the Mono County District Attorney’s Office.

