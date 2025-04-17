What did Haley Joel Osment do? Charges explored as actor gets arrested during ski trip

Actor Haley Joel Osment, who made his breakthrough as a child star in The Sixth Sense and went on to perform in films such as A.I. Artificial Intelligence, Forrest Gump, and the television series The Boys, was reportedly arrested earlier this month.

According to TMZ’s April 17 report, on Tuesday, April 8, just before 2 pm, authorities at a Mammoth Lakes, California ski resort received a complaint about a drunk person there. They arrived there and arrested Osment.

Haley Joel Osment was taken into custody on charges of public intoxication and possession of an unspecified prohibited substance. According to Entertainment Weekly’s report from the same day, the Mammoth Lakes Police Department described the actor as an "unruly skier" at Mammoth Mountain Ski Area.

However, soon after his arrest, Osment was released. He is currently awaiting word on whether the Mono County D.A. will pursue his case.

All about Haley Joel Osment’s recent charges as the actor was arrested

People Magazine also reported on the same day that Haley Joel Osment was arrested for allegedly carrying a controlled narcotic and for public intoxication. The drug has been sent for laboratory testing, and the precise results will be known soon.

An update on the situation was provided by Mono County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Jason Heilman. He stated that although the 36-year-old actor was no longer under police custody, he had been booked for the crimes.

Haley Joel Osment made it clear that the arrest was made on suspicion of narcotics possession and public intoxication. The case is still being investigated, and the Mono County District Attorney's Office has not yet formally filed any charges.

It's still unclear if formal charges will be brought. According to authorities, the investigation is still underway, and the test results and the District Attorney's office's conclusions will determine the next steps.

Haley Joel Osment has had run-ins with the law before. In 2006, when he was 18 years old, he lost control of his car and struck a brick pillar on July 20. He was then charged with both driving under the influence and possessing marijuana while driving.

The accident left him with a cracked rib and injuries to his shoulder. He was planning to go to New York City before the accident in order to attend college and avoid the Hollywood paparazzi.

After entering a no-contest plea, Haley Joel Osment was given a three-year probationary period, a $1500 fine, and an order to complete 60 hours of alcohol education and rehabilitation. Over the period of six months, he also had to go to at least 26 sessions of Alcoholics Anonymous.

The actor talked candidly about quitting Hollywood when the heavy public scrutiny became unbearable. In an August 18, 2024, interview with E! News, he said:

"I remember being very happy to not be making my home in Los Angeles at that time.”

He further described the culture of the '00s as "predatory" and "aggressive". Then, in 2018, he allegedly got into a public argument at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport.

Furthermore, Osment has also had a difficult year. The 37-year-old revealed on the Mentor Buffet podcast on February 13 that it has been challenging for him after losing his house to the horrific Los Angeles fires in January 2025.

"I had this very intense pandemic relationship that ended up going nowhere. Then things started picking up after the worst of the pandemic.”

Haley Joel Osment further said:

"Then there was the [SAG/WGA] strike, which I totally supported, but that put everything on hold for a very long time. And then we've had some political upheaval and this house that had been my refuge during the pandemic was completely destroyed in the Eaton Fire."

Following the arrest, Haley Joel Osment's representatives haven’t said anything as of yet.

