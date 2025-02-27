Why was BigXthaPlug arrested? Marijuana charge against the Texas rapper explored

Rapper BigXthaPlug, whose real name is Xavier Landum, was taken into custody by Arlington police late Tuesday night, February 25, for possessing marijuana and a gun, after a traffic stop post-midnight.

In a statement to Billboard on February 26, the Arlington Police Department said that BigXthaPlug was arrested and charged with one count of possession of less than two ounces of marijuana. He was checked into Arlington City Jail early on Wednesday.

Cleodist Landum, BigXthaPlug's passenger, was also arrested and taken to the Arlington City Jail. He was brought in on charges of illegally carrying a weapon and possessing drugs. As per Texas law, carrying a handgun while in possession of an illegal substance is prohibited.

It is to be noted, that Cleodist Landum already has an ongoing felony warrant in his name, issued in Bexar County, Texas.

BigXthaPlug was arrested for possessing Marijuana

As per the aforementioned Billboard report, an Arlington Police Department spokesperson stated that BigXthaPlug's car was pulled over on North Collins Street just after midnight for having expired tags. BigX, who was driving, and a male passenger were asked to step out of the car after an officer smelled marijuana upon getting close. According to police, both of them cooperated.

As per Arlington police, they discovered cigarettes and a "green leafy substance" on the center console, and a "handgun in the passenger door pocket."

It was also discovered that BigXthaPlug's passenger, Cleodist Landum, 22, had an outstanding criminal warrant from Bexar County, Texas. However, the arrest has not yet been addressed by BigXthaPlug's representatives.

Meanwhile, in the United States, cannabis is currently prohibited under federal law. However, a lot of states have their own cannabis laws. While some states still view cannabis as completely illegal, others permit it for both medical and recreational use. Of the 50 states, 39 allow its medical usage, while 24 allow its recreational use.

Under the Controlled Substances Act, cannabis is categorized as a Schedule I drug at the federal level, meaning that its use is prohibited for any reason due to its high potential for abuse and lack of recognized medical benefit.

Despite this ban, in states where it has been authorized, federal law often does not prohibit smoking, possession, production, or intrastate distribution of cannabis.

Nonetheless, marijuana usage for recreational purposes is still prohibited both by Texas and federal law. The possession, production, distribution, and sale of any quantity of marijuana are prohibited by Texas law.

Additionally, except in situations covered by its compassionate-use law, Texas law prohibits the use of medical marijuana as well. For patients with specific diseases, this exception permits licensed physicians to prescribe low-THC cannabis.

When someone willfully or knowingly possesses a "usable quantity" of marijuana, they are guilty of possession of marijuana. A useful quantity is typically sufficient to produce a cigarette, even though it is not specified by law.

The severity of the law varies based on the amount, with harsher fines for violations committed in places where drugs are not allowed, like parks, youth centers, and schools.

Class B misdemeanors include carrying less than two ounces, which BigXthaPlug allegedly had with him. This carries a $2,000 fine and a maximum prison sentence of 180 days. Carrying more than two ounces but less than four ounces is a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in prison and a $4,000 fine.

A defendant can face 180 days to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine for having more than four ounces but less than five pounds. Furthermore, as a third-degree felony, carrying 50 pounds or less but more than five pounds carries a sentence of two to ten years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

Additionally, if someone has more than fifty pounds but less than two thousand pounds, they risk 2 to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Finally, a defendant found in possession of more than 2,000 pounds of marijuana faces a life sentence, 5 to 99 years in jail, and a fine of $50,000.

