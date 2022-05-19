What is a halfway house? Details explored as 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli gets early release from prison

Martin Shkreli, a former pharmaceutical executive and "Pharma Bro," was released from prison early and transferred to a halfway house after serving less than five years of his seven-year sentence.

Benjamin Brafman, Martin Shkreli's lawyer, said:

"While in the halfway house, I have encouraged Mr. Shkreli to make no further statement, nor will he or I have any additional comments at this time,"

Residential reentry centers (RCCs), also known as halfway houses, are transitional homes for inmates. They are defined as safe, supervised, and structured environments that assist inmates about to be released from incarceration.

While serving the remainder of their sentence, they can gradually integrate into society by living in a halfway house. Halfway houses are not as secure as jails and prisons, but they allow inmates to gain skills and knowledge to find work.

Halfway houses were established in 2004 as a part of President Bush's initiative. The program was launched with a $300 million initiative. The program's inmates were expected to be less likely to re-enter the prison system.

People go to halfway houses as a necessary condition of their release from prison. Some people may go to halfway houses for no other reason than that the facility provides housing. Halfway houses are as much a part of a person's prison sentence as incarceration, but they receive far less scrutiny than prisons.

Martin Shkreli's reason of arrest explored

Shkreli, who was convicted of securities fraud in 2017, was scheduled to be released from the Allenwood low-security federal correctional facility on September 14. He was also facing a separate antitrust lawsuit for raising the price of the rare, life-saving anti-parasitic drug Daraprim by 5,000%.

In March 2018, a federal judge sentenced Martin Shkreli to seven years in federal prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, where he was serving time.

His early release (a little over four years after his sentencing) reflects time saved in prison for good behavior and the completion of education and rehabilitation programs.

It also includes a credit for the six months Shkreli spent in jail before his sentencing.

According to a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson, Shkreli was transferred to community confinement, overseen by the agency's Residential Reentry Management Office.

“For safety and security reasons, we do not discuss any individual inmate’s conditions of confinement to include transfers or release plans,"

It is time to begin implementing oversight measures and comprehensive reforms that keep residents safe and make the halfway house experience feel more like reentry and less like an extension of the carceral experience.

