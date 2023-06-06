What happened to Abbey Horwitz? Daughter charged as Virginia Beach dentist found stabbed to death 

68-year-old dentist Dr. Abbey Horwitz was found dead on Saturday morning. The suspect has been identified as his 36-year-old daughter Norah Horwitz, who is reportedly in the process of transitioning. The dentist's body was found at his residence on Wren Place, near the Cavalier Golf and Yacht Club.

Norah currently faces two charges including second-degree murder and stabbing in the commission of a felony.

Dr. Abbey Horwitz practiced dentistry in Virginia Beach for over 42 years and has been described as someone with a good sense of humor. According to one of his former patients, Abbey, and his wife were planning to start traveling after their recent retirement.

Dr. Abbey Horwitz was allegedly killed as a result of a possible domestic dispute

Law enforcement officials made a gruesome discovery on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at a residence on Wren Place. They recovered the dead body of a well-known dentist in the area, identified as Dr. Abbey Horwitz. Cops have also arrested the suspect and charged her with Abbey's murder. According to Law&Crime, the alleged murder was possibly the result of a domestic dispute.

According to neighbors, the news left them in shock.

As per 13News, one of Abbey’s former patients, whose identity has been concealed, said:

“Super funny guy, always joking with his staff and patients, but always professional. He made you feel at ease no matter the procedure being done. He and his wife had just retired from the business, turning it over to an associate in February. I know they were looking forward to traveling.”

After Dr. Abbey Horwitz’s death, his co-workers also left a note at the door of his dental office 'The Art of Dentistry,' which read, "It is with a heavy heart we will be closed to mourn the passing of our beloved Abbey."

Another neighbor spoke about Abbey Horwitz and said:

“There was a very strong multi-generational family, he had his parents, he had his kids, he had his grandkids. [The Horwitz family are] really nice, good people, just a very positive vibe. I still can’t believe it. It’s shocking, I mean obviously, this doesn’t happen… not like that.”

Abbey was active in his local Jewish community

The victim was a member of the United Jewish Federation of Tidewater, where he also served as an ex-President. The deceased victim has been described as a "wonderful man" by one of the members of the organization.

It was further revealed that the deceased dentist was from the Bronx and studied at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Dentistry in Richmond. Abbey was an active member of the local Jewish community and also provided voluntary dental services in Romania, Israel, and Nicaragua.

Norah made her first court appearance on Monday, June 5, 2023. When the judge asked the suspect to appoint a lawyer, she wanted to see her family first. Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office confirmed that Norah is currently in prison under suicide watch. A bond hearing was scheduled for Tuesday.

Poll : 0 votes