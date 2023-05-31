On Tuesday, May 30, the body of 49-year-old Missouri ER doctor John Forsyth was discovered in Northwest Arksansas. According to authorities, he had been reported missing on May 21, after colleagues noticed his absence at Mercy Hospital in Cassville, Missouri. No further details were disclosed regarding the location where Forsyth's body was found.

According to the Associated Press, the case is currently under investigation by Missouri and Arkansas authorities. Officials have not released John Forsyth's cause of death, nor discussed the possibility of foul play. No suspects have also been identified in the death.

As per Ozarks First, there is an unfounded rumor among witnesses that John Forsyth's death may be related to a cryptocurrency company he started with his brother, Richard Forsyth.

The investigation into Dr. John Forsyth's death began when hospital colleagues reported him to be missing

Missouri authorities reported that John Forsyth sent his last text message at approximately 7:00 am on May 21. After colleagues at Mercy Hospital reported that he had failed to show up to work, authorities discovered his black Infiniti parked near a remote aquatic park in Cassville. The unlocked car had his laptop inside, as well as a wallet and two phones.

Authorities discovered security footage that showed a man resembling Forsyth in a white car at 7:15 am. During the search, Richard Forsyth told reporters from the Associated Press:

“We have the white vehicle leaving about 3 minutes after that and then 10 to 15 minutes after that, someone looking quite a bit like my brother, the image is a bit blurry, exiting his car. The clothing he was wearing fits his last known description, [walked] around a bit and then walked away.”

He continued:

“It doesn’t seem like a person who left with a plan. Right now, we really don’t have any breaks in the case. I’m confused, and I’m worried. And I don’t like this one bit.”

The search effort included multiple agencies. Missouri official announced that they were combing over a 9-mile radius around the aquatic park with dogs and aerial drones. Authorities have not revealed the circumstances behind the discovery of John Forsyth's body in Northwest Arkansas on May 30.

Lauren Barnas @laurenbarnastv We spoke to John Forsyth's brother about rumors John disappeared because a recent divorce settlement had just ordered him to pay $20K a month.



Records show as of May 15, John owed $4K monthly in child support & $15K in alimony until his ex-wife remarried or John died. We spoke to John Forsyth's brother about rumors John disappeared because a recent divorce settlement had just ordered him to pay $20K a month.Records show as of May 15, John owed $4K monthly in child support & $15K in alimony until his ex-wife remarried or John died. https://t.co/0maiRd4BPd

As noted by Richard Forsyth, there are several rumors in the community about John Forsyth's death. One rumor was that the victim had been struggling after a court ordered him to pay $20,000 in child support or alimony. Richard said, however, that he knew of at least one individual who could possibly wish harm upon the deceased victim. He said that the person is an unlikely suspect, however, as they were overseas when the events took place.

Richard Forsyth added that he last saw his brother a few days before he disappeared. At the time, the victim appeared relieved as his divorce had been finalised for May 11.

Poll : 0 votes