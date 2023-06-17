What happened to Abby Lutz and John Heathco? Cause of death explored as US couple found dead in Mexico hotel 

On Tuesday, June 13, American couple Abby Lutz, 28, and John Heathco, 41, were found dead in their hotel room in Baja California Sur, Mexico. The couple was discovered at 9 pm. While the exact cause of death has not been disclosed, authorities noted that they both showed signs of intoxication by an unknown substance.

Trigger warning: The article concerns a possible overdose, the reader's discretion is advised

The deaths of Abby Lutz and John Heathco currently remain under investigation. Rancho Pescadero hotel staff said that they do not believe any issues with the hotel infrastructure led to the deaths. No further details about the case have been released.

The Lutz family started a GoFundMe initiative to assist with the 28-year-old's funeral expenses

At the time paramedics entered the room, the couple had been deceased for approximately 10 hours. Abby Lutz was found dead on the hotel bed while John Heathco was lying in the shower. In a statement, Rancho Pescadero's spokesperson denied that the hotel infrastructure could have played a role in the deaths of Abby Lutz and John Heathco.

Despite the statement made by the hotel, paramedics suspected that once they entered the room, they felt intoxication symptoms such as hypoxia and a racing heartbeat. According to Lutz's stepmother, Racquel Lutz, before her death, the 28-year-old had been texting her family about signs of ill health.

Racquel added that Abby felt sick enough to go to a local hospital, after which she recovered.

Racquel told ABC reporters:

"(Abby Lutz) had been messaging her dad and told him she was feeling sick. (She) went to the hospital and stayed one night, on IV, and felt so much better."

According to the family, when Lutz and Heathco initially became sick, they suspected that they were experiencing food poisoning. However, much like the paramedics, the family said they also believe there may be an issue with the hotel's ventilation.

In response, Rancho Pescadero spokesperson Henar Gil said that he is cooperating with the investigation.

"Beyond anything else, on behalf of the entire Rancho Pescadero team, we are deeply affected and sorry for the loss the families and loved ones of Abby and John are enduring," Gill said.

"This is a shocking and unimaginable situation, and we are committed to supporting and treating them with understanding and compassion. We will continue to cooperate with authorities as they look into the cause of this terrible tragedy," he continued.

In the aftermath of the incident, the Lutz family started a GoFundMe initiative to help with the 28-year-old's funeral costs. As of June 17, the initiative had raised over $28,000 of its $30,000 goal. The hotel has not released any further comment about the possibility of improper ventilation.

