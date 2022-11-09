On Friday, authorities confirmed that the bodily remains discovered in Plymouth this week were of Alexis Gabe. The California native had been missing since January 2022 and was presumed dead for months.

In a statement, the Oakley Police Department stated that the remains were found in a remote area of Plymouth by a resident on Thursday afternoon. The resident reported it to the Amador County Sheriff's Office.

They further stated that the remains were confirmed to belong to Alexis Gabe by an Amador County sheriff investigator and a dentist who specializes in forensic odontology.

Oakley PD said:

"The resident notified the Amador County Sheriff’s Office of what was found and members of the Amador County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area and did recover the remains. Due to the time of day and diminishing daylight it was determined it would be best to keep watch over the area and initiate a more thorough investigation this morning. Members of the Oakley Police Department and the Antioch Police Department responded to the Plymouth area early this morning to assist with the investigation. The specific location is an area just off of Jackson Road in Plymouth. The area of where Alexis’ remains were found have been searched further and no other remains have been located."

Considering the state of Alexis Gabe's remains, police believe that her alleged killer and ex-boyfriend Marshall Curtis Jones scattered her remains in various other locations.

"Due to the nature of the condition of Alexis’ remains, and the lack of her full body, we do believe the remainder of her remains are scattered in various areas. Due to the condition of Alexis’ remains we realize there may never be a full recovery of her."

Marshall Curtis Jones was killed by officers in June after he allegedly tried to attack them with a knife.

24-year-old Alexis Gabe broke up with her 27-year-old partner in November 2021. On the night of her disappearance in January 2022, the Californian woman was reportedly last seen at her ex-boyfriend's house in the city of Antioch. Police believe that she never made it out of the house alive.

Marshall Curtis Jones was shot to death by police officers on June 1 when he allegedly attacked them with a knife while being arrested. The Sacramento Bee reported that Gabe's car was found outside Jones' house. According to Oakley police, Jones had driven to the area in Plymouth where Alexis Gabe's remains were found in the hours following her disappearance.

Her father, Gwyn Gabe, said that Jones was his daughter's "first love" and had become a part of their family. He stated:

"We wanted to meet him face to face. We wanted to look him in the eye and ask him why, ask him where is Alexis. I know police are saying that our daughter is gone, but our daughter will remain alive in our minds and in our hearts."

A letter, alleged to have been written by Marshall Jones, had led the police to the remote town of Pioneer, but extensive searches revealed nothing. A friend of his had also come forward with information regarding Jones' desire to kill Alexis Gabe, which he had dismissed as mere jokes.

Her family has revealed that Gabe's celebration of life will be held on January 28, 2023, in Oakley.

