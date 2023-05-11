What happened to Anastasia Gilley? Officials arrest suspect as missing pregnant Florida teen found dead in Alabama

On Wednesday, May 10, Alabama officials announced that 33-year-old Marquis McCloud has been arrested for the murder of Anastasia Gilley, a pregnant 19-year-old who was reported missing in early May. The New York Post reported that Marquis McCloud and Anastasia Gilley had been in a relationship, but police have not disclosed whether or not he was the father of the unborn child.

Alabama authorities reported that an autopsy is currently being carried out on Anastasia Gilley's body. Officials believe that McCloud kidnapped Gilley before shooting her in the back multiple times.

Rose @901Lulu They have located the body of Anastasia Gilley (19) near Headland, Alabama. She was four months pregnant when she died. Suspect in custody and charges pending. He has not been named or cooperative. They have located the body of Anastasia Gilley (19) near Headland, Alabama. She was four months pregnant when she died. Suspect in custody and charges pending. He has not been named or cooperative. https://t.co/zgiM40DIdm

He has been charged with capital murder and kidnapping.

Timeline of Anastasia Gilley's abduction and murder

According to Anastasia Gilley's sister, the victim had been in a relationship with Marquis McCloud for an undisclosed period of time. Officials noted that McCloud had an extensive criminal history. In the past, he had been charged with assault, robbery, battery, and terror threats.

At approximately 10:30 on May 3, Anastasia Gilley's neighbors supposedly heard screaming from her home. It is believed that she disappeared soon after this incident.

Upon searching her home, authorities discovered the victim's phone and wallet, leading them to suspect foul play. Gilley's absence was noticed initially at a doctor's appointment, and then at her workplace.

The Daily Beast reported that Alabama authorities had taken Marquis McCloud into custody as they searched for Gilley. They claimed that McCloud had corresponded with Gilley prior to her disappearance and that they had reason to believe he was behind it.

Jackson County Sheriff's Office @JCSO_FL We are trying to locate 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley. Gilley is approximately 4' 11" & 105 lbs. She has brown hair & blue eyes & is 4 months pregnant. She was last seen at her home on May 3. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call our office at (850) 482-9624. We are trying to locate 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley. Gilley is approximately 4' 11" & 105 lbs. She has brown hair & blue eyes & is 4 months pregnant. She was last seen at her home on May 3. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call our office at (850) 482-9624. https://t.co/gtJiIJT1J9

Crystal Taylor, Anastasia's sister, posted about the incident. However, Taylor claimed that McCloud could not have been behind the disappearance, as she believed he was in jail at the time.

McCloud was reportedly uncooperative with the police. KKTV noted that while authorities believed that he was romantically involved with the victim, this could not be confirmed.

On Wednesday, Gilley's bullet-riddled body was found near Headland, Alabama. The case currently remains under police investigation.

The criminal history of Marquis McCloud

Marquis McCloud's rap sheet began in 2008 when he was a teen. In 2010, he was sentenced to eight years for assault, but was released sometime prior to 2013.

In 2015, he faced another assault charge in Georgia. A third assault charge was leveled against him in 2017 but was eventually dismissed by the jury.

In 2021, Marquis McCloud was arrested once more, this time for allegedly slitting a man's throat in Dougherty court. This case remains pending. The Department of Human Resources also reported that they have taken the suspect to court over child support for two of his children.

McCloud has not commented to the media about the murder of Gilley, nor the slew of pending cases against him.

