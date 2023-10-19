What happened to Ari Floe Weintraub? Tributes pour in as beloved FGC fighting games legend dies aged 39

Ari Floe Weintraub has passed away at the age of 39, sending shockwaves through his fans and the FGC fighting community. He died on October 16, 2023, and fans were shocked as the news of his demise came to light. He was a popular name in the FGC fighting game and was popularly known as floE.

It was mentioned in his obituary that he passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones after a series of strokes took his life. For those unaware, Floe was popular in a number of of fighting video games like Street Fighter, Marvel vs. Capcom, Soul Calibur, Killer Instinct, Mortal Kombat, Darkstalkers, and Injustice: Gods Among Us.

Expand Tweet

For several years, he was also on the largest FGC esports team with Evil Geniuses from 2011. Not only was he a great player, but he was also famous for helping to discover new game strategies and for being a really good practice partner. He was also known for his sense of humor and liked to make people laugh.

Tributes pour in as Floe's fans come across the news of his demise

Ari was born in Park Ridge, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, on October 11, 1984. In his obituary, it was mentioned,

"He could bring a story to life and easily make you laugh in a way that was reminiscent of his father. He exercised a fierce independence early in life and once hired a taxi driver at age twelve to tour Las Vegas, the city he eventually called home. And in classic Weintraub style, he inherited a deep humor and love of pizza."

As Floe's fans came across the news of his demise, they shared tributary messages to honor his life. Several internet users have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to relay their messages and reacted by saying that this is really sad news. At the same time, others responded by saying that the whole ordeal was crazy and didn't want to believe it at all.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A graveside service for Ari Floe Weintraub will be held on Friday, October 20, 2023. It is scheduled to commence from 10 am to 11 am at King David Cemetery, 2697 E Eldorado Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89120.

The graveside ceremony is a private ceremony and Ari's family has requested his fans to respect their privacy.

It is worth noting that Ari is survived by his mother, Illana Weintraub; his half-siblings by his late father, Philip Weintraub, Ami Weintraub and Jody Weintraub, Judi Weintraub (aunt); Michael and Paula Weintraub (uncle and aunt), Douglas Weintraub (uncle) and several of his cousins.