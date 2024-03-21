What happened to Ashley Smylie? 14-year-old daughter accused of killing Northwest Rankin High School teacher 

Ashley Smylie, a 40-year-old teacher at Northwest Rankin High School, was identified as the victim who was allegedly killed by her 14-year-old daughter on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. In a press release on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, Rankin County Sheriff’s Office said that the teen is accused of killing her school teacher's mother and wounding her stepfather at their home Tuesday evening.

After shooting her mother dead, the adolescent ran away from the scene, according to reports from the stepfather, who was hit in the shoulder. After being brought to the Rankin County Juvenile Detention Centre, the teenager who had been arrested was accused of both murder and attempted murder.

Authorities said the teen was charged as an adult and was being held on a $1 million bond.

Ashley Smylie was named Northwest Rankin High School's new teacher of the year in 2022

In a press release cited in WAPT, Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey identified the teen suspect as Carly Gregg. Detailing the ancient Bailey said officers were called to the scene shortly after 5 p.m. and found Gregg's stepfather with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and her mother dead at the scene.

Officers learned from the stepfather that when he arrived home he found his wife, Ashley Smylie, dead and his stepdaughter holding a handgun.

The teen then reportedly shot him, triggering a struggle between the two. The stepfather then managed to grab the weapon from the teen, who fled the home by running into the backyard and jumping the fence.

Deputies reportedly located the teen shortly after 5:30 p.m., not far from the home. WLBT journalist, Maggie Wade, in a post on Facebook, said Rankin County School officials confirmed Ashley Smylie was a math teacher at Northwest Rankin High School. In a post on X in November 2022, the school announced Ashley Smylie as the new teacher of the year.

Meanwhile, in a statement on Facebook, The city of Flowood extended condolences to the school in the wake of the teacher's death.

“Our deepest prayers and condolences are with our Northwest Rankin family during this difficult time. We love our Cougar family. You are not alone.”

In a Facebook post, News personality Clay Edwards described the shooting as a “Senseless tragedy” and added:

“Thoughts & prayers for Northwest Rankin High School and the entire city of Flowood as they put the pieces back together after this terrible domestic incident this afternoon. A teacher lost her life, a stepfather was shot and her 14 year daughter is in jail potentially for the rest of her life.”

While they look into the incident, officials have not yet revealed a possible reason for the shooting. According to the press statement from the authorities, Carly Gregg will appear in county court for the first time on Thursday, March 21, 2024.