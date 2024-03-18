Justin Hare GoFundMe raises over $57,000 as authorities capture suspect in fatal New Mexico police officer shooting 

A GoFundMe campaign for Justin Hare has raised over $57,000 after the New Mexico State Police officer was fatally shot "in cold blood" while trying to help the driver of a stolen disabled vehicle on Friday, March 15, 2024.

The vehicle reportedly belonged to a missing South Carolina first responder who was killed earlier by the suspect, 33-year-old Jeremy Smith, according to a press release from the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office.

In a Facebook post, police accused Smith of stealing the missing South Carolina paramedic’s car following her murder on Thursday. A South Carolina paramedic, Phonesia Machado-Fore, was reported missing on Thursday evening, March 14, 2024. She was found dead on Friday evening in South Carolina.

In the press release, police detailed that the stolen car broke down early Friday morning around 5 a.m. local time in New Mexico. Officer Justin Hare was reportedly dispatched to help Smith, who, without warning, pulled out a firearm and shot Hare before pushing him into the passenger seat and driving away in the patrol vehicle.

The vehicle was later found abandoned by another state police officer, who was sent to help Hare. When the officer approached the vehicle, he discovered the suspect, Smith had fled on foot, and Hare was missing from the patrol car. Hare was later found on the frontage road of Interstate 40 and transported to an area hospital, where he died.

Justin Hare's partner was pregnant with their third child at the time of his death

The GoFundMe campaign for Justin Hare, organized by community member and friend Tiffany Martinez, said the late officer killed in the line of duty on Friday has two young children with his longtime partner Daizzare Quintana, who is currently pregnant with their third child. The fundraiser asking for $100,000 said:

"Justin was an exceptional Officer but an even better provider, partner and father. Daiz was a stay-at-home mom and has been able to do so since the birth of their first child. She is currently pregnant with their third child, and overcome with grief and the unknown of what the future will bring."

In two days, over six hundred people contributed to the campaign, which has raised over $57,000 at the time of writing this article.

In a Facebook post, Tiffany Martinez shared a statement from Hare’s partner, Daizzare Quintana, who penned a heartfelt tribute to the late officer, describing him as an exceptional "son, father, spouse, brother, friend, and police officer." She added:

"The role he played in the lives of his family and those close to him will never be forgotten. The fact that he put his heart into every single thing that he did was the epitome of who Justin was. It’s so hard to put his life and who he was into paragraphs because he was indescribable."

In a press release on Facebook, the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of the suspect responsible for the deaths of New Mexico police officer Justin Hare and South Carolina paramedic Phoenicia Machado-Ford.

"Today, the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office successfully ended the manhunt for a suspect responsible for the murder of a South Carolina woman and the tragic killing of New Mexico State Police Officer Justin Hare."

Detailing the arrest, police said on March 17, 2024, Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report that said the suspect was spotted by a vigilant store clerk at a Murphy's Gas Station located at 2730 Sunshine W Plaza Dr in Albuquerque, NM.

Officers then located Smith walking on Unser and established a perimeter in the area. Following a short pursuit, officers reportedly shot Smith, who was then taken into custody without further incident. Police said Smith was transported to an area hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries.