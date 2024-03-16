Denny Oechsner GoFundMe raises over $64,000 as report identify victim killed in Wisconsin I-43 crash

A GoFundMe campaign identified Denny Oechsner as the 17-year-old pedestrian who died after "intentionally" walking into I-43 from Ulao Parkway overpass on Thursday, March 14, 2024. In a press release on Friday, March 15, 2024, Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said that early Thursday morning officers received a report of a pedestrian crash on I-43 in Ulao Park in Grafton.

Upon arrival, they learned a victim, identified as a 17-year-old male from Cedarburg, "intentionally" entered the I-43 freeway before he was struck and killed by a semi-tractor driven by a 62-year-old male from Greenway.

While the teen was pronounced dead at the scene, the elderly driver of the semi was transported to a local hospital and subsequently released with no injury.

Community members rally around Denny Oechsner's family in wake of his passing

The Denny Oechsner GoFundMe campaign organized by community member Jessie Juergensen said the teen died on March 14, 2024, before imploring people to donate to the family to help them cover the unexpected funeral costs.

“On March 14th, 17-year-old Denny Oechsner was called home to be with Jesus in heaven. We are raising money to help cover the cost of Denny’s funeral and any other unexpected expenses. We are overwhelmed by the support we have received so far and can't thank you all enough for helping the Oechsner family during this time," the fundraiser said.

Over seven hundred people donated to the campaign, helping the family raise over $64,000 surpassing the initial target of $10,000. Community member Sharon Erickson, who gave $250 to the campaign, indicated Denny Oechsner worked part-time at Firehouse Subs.

“Oh, how we miss our Denny!! He was always so positive and ready to do whatever he could to make someone smile and feel good about themselves, whether co-workers or customers.” She added, “May God hold you close to His arms until you are able to see your dear son/brother again. Sharon, Bob, Jade, Joelle, Nick Erickson and the entire Firehouse Subs Family.”

Earlier this month, in a Facebook post Living Word Lutheran High School Athletics, a sports team in Wisconsin, announced Denny Oechsner will be joining their team. Tributes on the fundraising page suggested the deceased was an avid soccer player beloved in the community. A friend, Daxton Schroeder, wrote:

“I’ve known Denny for about 8-9 years now. Denny was always someone who could put a smile on your face. He was a great teammate and I loved the soccer journey I got to experience with him. We love you Den.”

In a Facebook post, a friend of the family, Nicole Rosalez, revealed Denny is survived by his parents, Heather and Bryan and two brothers, Cole and Jonah.

“Please wrap this beautiful family in your love and prayers in this very difficult time. If you are so moved, below is a way to help ease their financial burdens as they navigate through this uncharted territory over the coming months," she added.

Nicole also provided a link to the GoFundMe page and urged people to donate.