Kaylee Gain GoFundMe raises over $159,000 as viral high school brawl  leaves Missouri teen fighting for her life

Kaylee Gain, a 16-year-old girl who was critically injured in a viral Hazelwood East High School brawl, is reportedly fighting for her life after the altercation left her with several injuries. These included a skull fracture, according to a GoFundMe campaign organized by a community member.

As previously reported during a documented physical altercation between two students that was viewed by millions across the world, Kaylee Gain was repeatedly punched and her head was continually smashed on the concrete on March 8, 2024, near the Missouri school campus.

The other 15-year-old student responsible for administering the deadly blows is being held by St Louis County Family Court on assault charges.

Expand Tweet

The video of the fight showed Gain convulsing on the ground after her head was repeatedly smashed on the concrete by the perpetrator. The GoFundMe campaign organized by a community member on behalf of the family alleged the teen was left alone to convulse before first responders arrived at the scene.

Fundraiser details injuries sustained by Kaylee Gain

The GoFundMe campaign organized by a community member, Sarah Hall, on behalf of the family, has raised over $150, 000, inching close to the 200,000 target amount.

The fundraiser revealed Kaylee Gain, who was admitted to one of the local hospitals in Saint Louis, sustained a skull fracture and frontal lobe damage as a result of the fight.

The fundraiser added the fight also left Gain with a brain bleed and swelling, noting the extent of the brain damage cannot be assessed until the victim, who is fighting for her life, gains consciousness.

“She has major brain bleeding and swelling and is in critical condition. Kaylee is fighting hard to stay alive and heal but this is only the beginning of a very uphill battle for Kaylee and her family.”

The fundraiser also said Kaylee Gain is the only daughter of her parents, who are holding constant vigilance at her bedside.

“Her mother and father are staying by her side night and day hoping to bring her back to the Kaylee they know and love. Your support would help with lost wages and piling up medical bills due to intensive care treatment.”

The fundraiser added as Kaylee Gain continues her uphill battle toward recovery, the mounting medical bills have only added to her parents' concerns and urged the community to alleviate some of their financial burdens by donating to the campaign.

“Every Donation, big or small, will go directly towards easing these stressful days, allowing Kaylee's family to be able to be there 100% for her day and night and help with the medical bills that they foresee.”

The fundraiser, which received donations from over 3000 people, also expressed gratitude for the overwhelming community support for Kaylee Gains's plight in the wake of the incident.

“The overwhelming response from friends, family, and the community has already brought the family to tears. They offer everyone their deepest gratitude. Thank you for coming together for them in this time of need.”

Missouri Attorney General urges underage suspect should be charged as an adult

Expand Tweet

As the Missouri teen continues to fight for her life, in a post on X, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is calling for the juvenile perpetrator to be charged and tried as an adult.

“This evil and complete disregard for human life has no place in Missouri, or anywhere. I am praying for the victim. The criminal should be charged and tried as an adult. If the victim dies, that offense should rise to a homicide.”

According to KDSK, John O'Sullivan with the St. Louis County Courts said it is too early in the investigation to know if the teenager will be charged as an adult.