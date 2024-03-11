What did Maurnice DeClue do? Viral Hazelwood East High School brawl video sparks outrage as incident leaves student critically injured

In a now-viral video from Hazelwood East High School a 15-year-old student Maurnice DeClue is seen continually slamming another student's head on the concrete. The physical altercation took place on Friday, March 8, 2024, at an intersection of Norgate and Claudine drives near the Missouri School campus according to KTVI reported. The perpetrator was identified as Maurnice over social media.

Trigger warning: The following media contains graphic scenes depicting violence. Viewer discretion is advised

The video shows Maurnice DeClue throwing her victim, Kailee to the ground before punching her face multiple times. Although another student tries to intervene, a few other unidentified teenage girls attacked the former. Following this, the video shows Maurnice grabbing Kailee by her hair before slamming her head onto the concrete at least four times.

KYVI reported that following the incident, Maurnice DeClue was being held on assault charges and that Kailee was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition.

At the time of writing this article, the reason behind the altercation was unclear. However, the video, shared by Radio Genoa on X has already garnered over 15 million views. It shows Maurnice DeClue in an altercation with Kailee in the middle of the street, close to their school.

Maurnice DeClue was charged in the Hazelwood East High School fight incident

Hazelwood East High School student, 15-year-old Maurnice DeClue was being held by St. Louis County Family Court on assault charges after the violent attack. Kailee meanwhile is in critical condition after she was taken to a local hospital following the brawl.

Videos of the same have gone viral on social media leaving people furious, sparking outrage online. While some said that violence shouldn't be tolerated in schools, others said that Maurnice should be tried as an adult. Some also stated that those standing around Maurnice and Kailee should also be charged for not helping the latter out.

Shortly after the video went viral, the Hazelwood School District released a statement condemning violence between two students. The school offered condolence to everyone involved in the incident before offering counseling and support services for those who require it.

"It is a tragedy anytime children are hurt. Bullying and fighting in the community is an issue for which we all need to take ownership and work towards a resolution for the sake of our children. The Hazelwood School District offers our sincerest condolences to everyone involved and will offer additional emotional support from our support and crisis team to those in need,” the statement read.

The school also assured parents they would work with the community to quell incidents of violence in school. The statement further asked people to respect the privacy of the families of both students during this difficult time.

“We look forward to continuing to partner with our community for the sake of our children. Please be kind and respectful of the families involved during this difficult time and pledge to help work toward the betterment of our entire community,” it added.

Police did not disclose the circumstances that led up to the fight between the two students near the school campus.