How many films did Sophia Leone starred in? GoFundMe raises over $14,000 as adult film star found dead in New Mexico apartment

Sophia Leone, a 26-year-old adult film star who has starred in over 80 films, was reportedly found dead in her New Mexico apartment earlier this month. A GoFundMe campaign initiated in the wake of her death by the victim’s stepfather said the 26-year-old was found unresponsive in her apartment on March 1, 2024, by family members.

Expand Tweet

While the circumstances surrounding her passing have not been disclosed, the campaign launched last week said the case was currently under investigation. Meanwhile, The Los Angeles-based modeling agency 101 Modeling, which handled some of Leone’s bookings, wrote in a post on X on Saturday, March 9, that the adult film star’s death was being investigated as an alleged “robbery and homicide.”

Family and friends mourn death of adult film star Sophia Leone

Expand Tweet

A GoFundMe campaign organized by Sophia Leone’s stepfather, Mike Romero, on behalf of her mother, Veronica Lopez, has raised over $14,000 to help the family cover funeral costs and seek justice. The fundraiser said:

“Sophia without question deserves the absolute best memorial and you can help us. Any donation no matter the amount will go straight towards the costs associated with the investigation, Funeral Expenses, and any other costs that may arise as the family works through this heartbreak.”

The fundraiser titled Sophia Leone’s Memorial Fund, which has stopped accepting donations at the time of writing this article described the victim as a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, and friend.

“She had a deep love for all animals, specifically her 3 pets. She enjoyed traveling and always found ways to make everyone around her smile.”

According to the New York Post, Brian Berke, who runs Leone’s Florida-based agency, AMA Modeling, anguished over Leone’s death, writing on X:

Expand Tweet

“At 18 years old you started with me at AMA and now at 26 I have to say goodbye. We had such an Amazing Bond. Always reminding each other how much we cared. I was supposed to be your guardian angel. A piece of me is gone. I love you, Sophia.”

Adult film star Gina Valentine also mourned the actress’ death with a post on X.

“I can’t understand why you out of all people .. and I can only hope you're strong and brave in your last moments here .. I pray that you weren’t in pain.”

Sophia Leone entered the adult film industry at 18

According to Bulletin Times, Sophia Leone, whose stage name is Sofia Leon, was a Mexican actress and model, who was born in Miami, Florida.

Sophia, who went to Miami Beach School and then graduated from Young Women’s Preparatory Academy, entered the adult film industry when she was just 18 years old in 2014.

According to her IMDB, Sophia Leone has starred in over 80 film production studios, including Reality Kings and MofosTeam Skeet.