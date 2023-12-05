Where was Jeremy Best found? Suspect captured and charged as abducted 10-month-old baby found dead

Jeremy Best, the Idaho man accused of killing his wife and abducting their 10-month-old son, was reportedly captured and arrested on December 2, 2023, following a two-day manhunt. Best’s wife, Kali Jean Randall, a silversmith in Victor, Idaho, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

An amber alert was issued for their 10-month-old son, Zeke Best, early Friday morning after Jeremy Best fled the crime scene with the toddler. On Saturday, hunters reportedly found Jeremy Best naked in a sleeping bag alongside the road near Idaho Falls in Bonneville County.

In a press release, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said on December 2, they received a call from hunters stating they located a man in a sleeping bag on the side of the road near Dan Creek Rd, east of Idaho Falls. They noted that the man was making odd statements.

Upon arrival, police reportedly found the man and identified him as Jeremy Albert Best, wanted by the Teton County Sheriff’s Office for homicide. Best was arrested and examined for any potential injuries at the scene.

Officers also located his vehicle, a black Chevy SUV, down an embankment off the roadway before finding a child, Zeke Best, deceased at the scene. It is unclear if Zeke was found inside the vehicle. While the cause of Zeke's death is yet to be determined, authorities said his death is being investigated as an intentional homicide.

Jeremy Best was charged with murder for the fatal shooting of his pregnant wife

Jeremy Best was charged on Monday, December 4, with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of his wife Kali Jean Randall and their unborn child on November 30. Randall was reportedly over six months pregnant when her husband fatally shot her.

It is unclear if Best will face additional charges for the abduction and subsequent death of 10-month-old Zeke Best. On Monday, Best appeared shirtless before Judge Jason Walker in court via Zoom.

East Idaho News reported Best, who fidgeted and rambled throughout the proceeding, often burst into tears. Complying with the defense attorney's request, Judge Walker ordered a mental competency hearing for Best.

During the hearing, Teton County Prosecutor Bailey Smith said:

“The murders of Kali Randall and her unborn baby are arguably the most horrific crimes committed in Teton County in recent history.”

New details emerge as Jeremy Best is arrested and charged with wife's murder

Court documents revealed chilling new details about the crime. Per the documents, a deputy with the Teton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 4600 Skyline Loop in Victor at approximately 11:41 pm on Thursday.

The deputy was responding to a report of a 911 hang-up call after dispatch told the deputy that there were “loud sounds of yelling in the background of the phone call and then silence.”

Upon arrival, the deputy encountered a neighbor who told the officer he heard his pregnant neighbor yell, “Jeremy, stop it, you have a baby!” before hearing “about five gunshots that sounded like they came from outside.”

The concerned neighbor looked out his window and saw a black car backing out of the victim’s driveway. The deputy reportedly found Kali down the driveway “laying on her left side on the ground,” with multiple gunshot wounds in the area of her right breast and right side.

While the motive for the murder is unknown, we previously reported Best was taken to a hospital over mental health concerns hours before Kali was found dead. On Thursday afternoon, Best was found wandering naked in Swan Valley General Store.

Jeremy Best, held in the Bonneville County Jail without bond, is scheduled to appear in a preliminary hearing on December 18.