Where was Jeremy Albert Best last seen? Suspect on the run with 10-month-old baby as Idaho mom found dead

Authorities are looking for Jeremy Albert Best, 48, who fled with his infant son after allegedly killing his wife Kali Jean Randall, 38, in an Idaho residence. Kali Jean Randall, a Silversmith in Victor, Idaho, was found dead on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Deputies of the Teton County Sheriff's Office, who described Jeremy as heavily armed and very dangerous, said that he was wanted on suspicion of murdering his wife and kidnapping their son.

In a press release, authorities revealed Jeremy Albert Best was last seen in Victor, Idaho, on Thursday night, fleeing the area with 10-month-old Zeke Gregory Best. An amber alert was also issued on Friday, December 1, for the toddler, believed to be in imminent danger.

Jeremy Albert Best was believed to be driving a Black 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV with Idaho Plates 1T39349. In a statement, authorities urged people not to approach the suspect.

"Members of the public who have information on the whereabouts of the suspect, vehicle or endangered child should call 208-354-2323 or 911 immediately. Please do not approach or attempt to confront the suspect."

Jeremy Albert Best was seen walking naked around a store before his wife was found dead

In a statement on Facebook, the Teton County Sheriff's Office said that authorities responded to a 911 call on Thursday night. During the call, the dispatcher reportedly heard a “disturbance.. over the line,” prompting a swift response.

Upon arrival, authorities found Kali Jean Randal unresponsive at the scene. Her death was ruled as a homicide. While the circumstances surrounding the murder are unknown, authorities said before the victim was found dead, her husband, who is now a suspect in the killing, was admitted to the hospital for mental health issues on Thursday afternoon.

Jeremy Albert Best, a mechanic who works in Victor, was found wandering naked in Swan Valley General Store hours before his wife was found dead. A surveillance video obtained by EastIdahoNews.com showed him naked slouching on the store's counter next to the cash register before he was escorted out by people.

Bonneville County Sheriff's deputies responding to a disturbance at the store reportedly followed an ambulance that took Best to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for mental health concerns. The hospital spokeswoman Coleen Neimann told KSL that Best was discharged Thursday afternoon but did not disclose additional information.

What we know about Jeremy Albert Best and his wife Kali Jean Randall

The victim’s brother, Brian Randall, told PEOPLE that his sister worked as a veterinarian technician before she began making handcrafted jewelry. Kali Jean Randall and her husband, Jeremy Albert Best, reportedly met in 2009 and married in 2022. Brian, through tears, told PEOPLE that he was unaware of any discord between the couple.

A Facebook account that appeared to belong to the victim showed her documenting her life as an artist and also her life with her husband and baby. A heartbreaking post showed her holding her 2-month-old infant son in April 2023.

Jeremy Best is characterized as having green eyes, brown and grey hair, standing five feet, eleven inches tall, and weighing roughly 245 pounds. Authorities have requested to contact 208-354-2323 or 911 if you have any information regarding his whereabouts, the vehicle, or the infant.