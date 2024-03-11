What happened to Shayna Baker? Tributes pour in as Murrysville EMS student killed in crash

Shayna Baker, a Murrysville Emergency Medical Services (EMS) student, was identified as a victim killed in a single-vehicle accident in Colliers on Sunday, March 10, 2024. According to WTRF, the crash occurred early Sunday morning.

The outlet, citing Brooke County Sheriff Richard Beatty, reported authorities responded to a call of a crash at 4 am along Harmon Creek Road. Upon arrival, they found a single occupant in the vehicle, identified as Shayna Baker, dead at the scene.

Baker was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The police are investigating the circumstances that led to the accident.

Shayna Baker who worked as a full-time EMT was set to graduate from paramedic training this year

Shortly after the tragic crash, in a Facebook post, Murrysville Medic One announced Shayna Baker was working as a full-time EMT at the center while attending paramedic training.

“It is with great sadness we announce EMT/Paramedic Student Shayna Baker tragically lost her life this morning in a motor vehicle accident. Shayna was a full-time EMT with us while attending," the post read.

As per the post, Shayna, who deeply cared for her patients, was set to graduate from paramedic training this year. The post added:

“Paramedic training and was scheduled to graduate this year. Shayna had a lot of dedication and truly cared for her patients. Shayna will be missed by all of her family, friends, and co-workers. Her family and friends will be in our thoughts and prayers.”

Tributes for Shayna (Image via facebook)

Following the post, tributes came pouring in for the beloved EMT tragically killed in a crash. Reacting to the post, Gina Marie, an Emergency Department Registered Nurse at Upmc East Hospital, wrote:

“Sending many love and prayers to her and her family. She was a sweet girl.”

Kelly Anderson, a Billing Manager/Human Resources Director at Oklahoma-Vandergrift-C&S Ambulance commiserated with the healthcare community over the tremendous loss of a colleague.

“How very sad for all of her family, friends, and her MM1 work family! Sending out love, condolences and comfort to all of you!”

A community member, Michael Puskarich, echoed the statement and added:

“I'm so sorry for your loss prayers to her family, friends and the Murrysville Medic One team.”

According to their website, Murrysville Medic One in Pennsylvania, formed by the merger of Franklin Rescue 4 and Franklin Rescue 5, provides primary Emergency Medical Services to the residents and visitors of the Municipality of Murrysville and the Borough of Export.

According to her Facebook profile, Shayna Baker, who graduated from Brooke High School in 2015, is originally from Follansbee, West Virginia. Additional details about the victim were not made available at the time of writing this article.