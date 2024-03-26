What happened to Beasteater's face? TikTok star reveals details of concerning chemical peel burn 

TikTok sensation Beasteater opened up about the skin peeling and burns she experienced on her face. The social media personality left the internet shocked after showcasing her extensive facial burns. She explained recently that an adventure with someone she loved led to the same.

For those uninitiated, Beasteater, whose real name is Stephanie Margarucci, is an internet personality best known for her dance, music, and fashion skills. Most recently, she has been capturing the internet’s interest with her neon green and black hair. She has amassed over 800K followers on Instagram and stands as a TikTok sensation as well.

Over the weekend, Beasteater showcased jarring scabs on her face that appeared to have been caused by a burn. She explained on March 24 in a TikTok video that she was left with the injury after jumping into a vat of acid.

Beasteater revealed that she was in a chemical plant with a man she loved, and he asked her to jump into the dangerous substance if she loved him. She explained that the duo was inspired by DC Comics characters Harley Quinn and the Joker.

The internet personality recalled in the video:

“If you love me, you’ll jump off of this sh*t. And I’m like, what? I do love you- I’ll jump off of this s**t. I dived into, like a front backflip, dolphin dive, flip- Straight into the acid. Then he jumped in and after me. So we’re both just sitting in the acide and he kissed me. That’s why I look like this.”

Beasteater explained reason behind face peeling on TikTok

The social media personality went on to add that she was experiencing a combination of a bacterial infection and a chemical burn. This reportedly took place after she used an expired product, dating back to 2020, on her face that was already harmed by the chemical plant.

It was revealed that she steamed her face following the initial reaction to the product, leading to the infection spreading to her bloodstream and almost killing her. Margarucci said:

“When you get a chemical burn all over your face and it turns into an infection that started to spread through your bloodstream and almost killed you.”

The exact product that was used by the influencer remained unclear at the time of writing this article.

She also explained in the story that she chose not to visit the ER when she should have, which only added fuel to the fire. The 26-year-old went on to add that she is currently doing her best to restore her skin.

Fans now await an update on the influencer’s health.