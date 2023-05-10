What happened to Beau Mann? Missing Sober Grid CEO found dead years after disappearing on an Uber ride

On May 8, 2023, the Santa Monica Police Department announced that they have found the remains of Sober Grid CEO, 41-year-old Beau Mann. He was reported missing to the Los Angeles Police Department on December 4, 2021. On April 25, 2023, the Santa Monica Police Department obtained information that human remains were located in the courtyard of an abandoned property in the 2900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard.

According to a press release from the City of Santa Monica, on May 6, 2023, the Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed that the remains belong to Beau. Authorities are currently trying to ascertain the cause of death.

Before disappearing, Beau Mann reportedly texted 911 for help

On November 30, 2021, at about 2 pm, Beau Mann was last seen, as pet surveillance video of a convenience store, on the 11000 block of Ventura Boulevard in Studio City.

NBC News reported that in 2022, Beau was featured in Dateline’s Missing in America series, and they spoke with his fiancé, Jason Abate, who claimed that he last spoke to Beau on November 29, 2021, and everything appeared to be fine at the time.

According to a report by NBC News, Jason Abate told Dateline that Beau’s Uber records from that day showed he was being dropped off at the 7-Eleven in Studio City around 2:05 pm and then on Berkeley Street in Santa Monica at 2:35 pm. Jason confirmed it to be Beau’s last Uber stop.

Officer Jill Calhoun from the Los Angeles Police Department told Dateline that the Los Angeles Police Department received a 911 text from Beau on November 30, 2021. However, Officer Calhoun also mentioned that multiple attempts were made to reach Beau but he never responded.

NBC News reported that while Beau was still missing, Jason ran a Facebook page named "Help Find Beau Mann," and did Facebook and Instagram Lives to keep the search alive for him.

According to a report by NBC Los Angeles, Beau Mann's remains were found roughly a mile from the last location where his Uber dropped him off.

Beau Mann's fiancé is left with questions

In 2015, Beau Mann founded Sober Grid, an app designed to provide assistance and resources to those at any stage in their recovery journey to maintain their sobriety. Following news about his remains being discovered, the company also expressed its grief and condolences.

Following the news of Beau's remains being found, Jason Abate wrote a Facebook post mentioning that he has been left with a lot of questions but no answers.

As per NBC News, Santa Monica Police Department Sergeant Erika Aklufi informed that her office is now in charge of Beau’s case and does not suspect any foul play at this time. The Santa Monica Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division, along with the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, are continuing to investigate the death.

