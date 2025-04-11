What happened between Bella Thorne and Mickey Rourke? Actress alleges he left bruises on her genitals on the set of Girl

Bella Thorne has accused actor Mickey Rourke of inappropriate and harmful behavior during the filming of their 2020 movie Girl, following his recent controversial remarks on Celebrity Big Brother UK.

On Friday, April 11, 2025, Thorne spoke out via her Instagram Stories, reposting a story about Rourke's homophobic comments directed at JoJo Siwa and using the moment to detail what she described as one of her worst experiences as an actress. In her post, the 27-year-old actress recalled filming a particular scene with Rourke, and she wrote:

"In a scene where I'm on my knees with my hands zip tied around my back. He's supposed to take a metal grinder to my knee cap and instead he used it on my genitals thru my jeans. Hitting them over and over again," she added.

Bella Thorne recounts disturbing on-set experiences with Mickey Rourke

Bella Thorne and Mickey Rourke co-starred in Girl, a horror-thriller released in 2020. According to Thorne's account, the moment on set went far beyond the script.

"I had bruises on my pelvic bone," she wrote. "Working with Mickey was one of the all time worst experiences of my life working as an actress."

In another Instagram Story, sharing a screenshot of a BBC article covering Rourke's comments on Big Brother, she went on to list several more incidents from the filming of Girl, suggesting that the alleged mistreatment was part of a pattern of behavior.

She claimed that Rourke deliberately humiliated her in front of the crew by revving a motorcycle engine during a scene, covering her entirely in dirt.

"Idk I guess he thought it was funny to humiliate me in front of the entire crew," she stated.

Bella Thorne said that during production, Mickey Rourke at one point refused to speak with the director or producers. This forced her to take on the responsibility of persuading him to finish the project.

"Having to go into his trailer absolutely alone … to convince him to show up and complete his job," she wrote. "In fact I had to beg. Alone. In his trailer."

Bella Thorne said she felt "uncomfortable," but continued because "everyone's work would have just been lost and completely for nothing" if Rourke quit the film.

According to The Daily Beast, she finished writing:

"Mickey should've never put anybody in that movie in any of those positions that he did."

Bella Thorne alleges Mickey Rourke left bruises on her genitals on the set of Girl (Image via Instagram/@bellathorne)

According to Page Six, Bella Thorne's comments surfaced shortly after Mickey Rourke faced backlash for making homophobic remarks toward JoJo Siwa on Celebrity Big Brother UK. In a recent episode, the 72-year-old actor told the singer that she would not "be gay anymore" if he stayed on the show, and later said, "I would vote the lesbian out real quick."

Though Rourke apologized to Siwa, stating he meant no "dishonorable intentions," the backlash was immediate, and the show issued him a formal warning for offensive language. This public behavior appears to have prompted Thorne to revisit her time working with the Oscar-nominated actor.

As of now, Mickey Rourke has not issued any statement regarding Bella Thorne's accusations. A representative for him did not immediately respond to requests for comment, as stated by Page Six.

As stated by Deadline, Bella Thorne is set to make her directorial debut with Color Your Hurt. She is also involved in the thriller Find Your Friends, directed by Izabel Pakzad, and the Italian superhero film Bunny-Man, featuring James Franco and Mike Tyson, as reported by People on November 20, 2024.

