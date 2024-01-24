What happened to Bobby Davro's fiancée? TV Icon hospitalized in wake of Vicky Wright's death

The EastEnders actor Bobby Davro recently took ill while doing a live show in Surrey. The TV icon who was hospitalized soon after has canceled all his public appearances in the foreseeable future. This also includes his Sutton Comedy Show at the House of Stand Up scheduled on January 25.

The House of Stand-Up took to X to announce that the comic Milton Jones would be replacing Bobby Davro in the Sutton Comedy Show.

Expand Tweet

The comedian, currently 65, has reportedly been struggling since last year, when he lost his fiancée to cancer in May 2023.

Vicky Wright, the 63-year-old daughter of the icon footballer Billy Wright, first met Bobby Davro in 2007, after which the two dated for a couple of years. The couple got engaged to be married in November 2022.

Expand Tweet

Ever since Wright passed away in May 2023, Bobby Davro reportedly threw himself into work to keep his mind off it. Talking to The Sun in July 2023, shortly after Wright’s death, Davro shared how he had proposed to Vicky a day before her chemotherapy was about to start.

Bobby Davro’s fiancée, Vicky Wright, died of pancreatic cancer

Davro and Wright's engagement - left (Image via X/@VickyWright5459), Davro doing a stand-up show - right (Image via Instagram/@averillofficial)

In 2022, Vicky Wright was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and started her chemotherapy treatment before the year ended.

Pancreatic cancer ran in Wright’s family, as her father, footballer Billy Wright, was also diagnosed with it in 1994 and died later that year. Billy Wright was 70 when he was diagnosed with cancer, while Vicky was 62.

While Vicky had never married, she did have a daughter from a relationship, named Kelly Wright-Warhurst. After Vicky’s death, Kelly took to her X account to share the news of her mother’s unfortunate demise with the world.

Expand Tweet

A week after his fiancée, Vicky’s death, Bobby Davro took to his X to thank everyone for their love and support at such a difficult time of his life:

“It’s been just over a week since my beautiful [Vicky] left the world it’s only now that I feel strong enough to share my feelings. To think we will never hear her voice, to hear laughter, look into her beautiful eyes, see her smile, to hold her and to kiss her is so devastating and incredibly painful. She will be in my thoughts and in my heart forever. She was my Schluffe and I loved her and always will.”

Soon after that, Davro reportedly deactivated his X account and let his work consume him, sparing no time to be surrounded by thoughts of Vicky’s painful loss.

Before Vicky, Bobby Davro had already been married once, to Trudi Jameson in 1993. Their marriage lasted a decade until the couple got divorced in 2003. Davro also has three children from his first marriage.