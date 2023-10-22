Is Dell Curry divorced? Looking at Steph Curry's father's personal life and more

For all the shooting and scoring prowess that Steph Curry has shown over the years, he wouldn't have been able to reach that without the guidance of Dell Curry. From teaching his sons the fundamentals of the game to being a guiding hand in his growth as a player, Dell Curry passed on his knowledge of the game effectively.

Regarding his personal life, some fans have wondered whether Dell Curry is divorced. In August 2021, Dell Curry and his ex-wife, Sonya Curry, officially filed for a divorce after 33 years of marriage, as per The People's Jacqueline Weiss.

The couple also announced this development with an official statement from the Charlotte Hornets legend and his ex-wife:

"After exploring a trial separation over the past year and much thoughtful consideration, we have decided to end our marriage. As this is a great deal of sadness, our focus and desire is for our family's continued happiness."

The divorce was allegedly due to rumors of infidelity from both parties, as per a 2021 TMZ report. The matter was brought up when the two accused each other of cheating following their joint divorce statement.

Dell Curry's personal life

Dell Curry was born on June 25, 1964, in Harrisonburg, Virginia. In his hometown, Curry attended college at Virginia Tech for four years.

During his amateur career in basketball, Stephen Curry's father averaged 19.0 points (50.5% shooting, including 57.1% from 3-point range) and 3.2 assists per game. Additionally, he was named the Metro Conference Player of the Year in 1986 and even went on to be included in the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 1996.

Moving to the professional league, he declared for the 1986 NBA draft and was selected 15th overall by the Utah Jazz. In the 16 seasons he played in the NBA, Dell played for five teams: Charlotte Hornets, Toronto Raptors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks.

In 1994, Dell Curry won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award for his impressive season with the Hornets, playing all 82 games that season and putting up 16.3 points (45.5% shooting, including 40.2% from 3-point range) and 3.2 rebounds.

Dell Curry tied the knot with Sonya Alicia Adams in 1988. The two gave birth to Stephen in 1988, Seth in 1990 and Sydel in 1994, as per The People's Jacqueline Weiss.

Weis also mentioned that the ex-couple founded the Christian Montessori School of Lake Norman in 1995. In 1998, the two established the Dell Curry Foundation and provided quality education and proper counseling for drug abuse.