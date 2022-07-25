What happened after Böhse Onkelz's Frankfurt concert? Two attendees reportedly hit by train in Germany

Rock band Böhse Onkelz's concert ended in tragedy as two attendees were hit by a train in the Frankfurt district of Sachsenhausen on Friday, July 22, at around 11:40 pm, while returning home from the venue.

According to police, the special train was heading to Marburg when two concert-goers, a 45-year old man and a 25-year old woman, stepped on to the railway tracks. The driver reportedly initiated an emergency stop, but could not prevent the accident in which both the man and the woman suffered fatal injuries. Police closed the railway lines soon after.

An informative tweet about the accident from the official handle of Frankfurt's police.

Public transport services were halted until 2 am as the accident site was being cleared. Other Böhse Onkelz concert attendees were only able to leave the stadium area after rail and road traffic restrictions were lifted.

Approximately 300 passengers on the train were also left stranded following the incident, and could only leave once public transport was reopened.

Böhse Onkelz concert goers stuck following train accident

Some concert attendees took to Twitter to talk about the delay. A social media user posted a photo from a street near the Böhse Onkelz concert and noted that people have been waiting for announcements regarding the accident and clearance of traffic for a long time. They tweeted:

"And somehow everyone is now waiting for information from the Frankfurt police. GREAT."

A concert-goer tweeted about the accident.

Another social media user tweeted about being stuck at the station for two and a half hours after the concert ended.

They said:

"Any clues as to how much longer it will take? We have been sitting unsuspectingly in front of the airport train station for over 2.5 hours.."

A concert-goer questions the police about the condition of the public transport system after the accident.

Some news reports also suggested that certain concert-goers were believed to be heavily intoxicated. Moreover, jammed mobile phone networks further contributed to the overall confusion following the tragic incident.

Everything to know about rock band Böhse Onkelz

For those unversed, the Böhse Onkelz, which means "evil uncles" in Germany, is a rock band formed in 1980. Several of their records charted well in the local and international music scene, leading the band to reunite in 2014.

Three of its current members, Stephan "Der W" Weidner, Kevin Russell, and Peter "Pe" Schorowsky initially founded the group. However, the current lineup with Matthias Röhr came into effect after the guitarist joined the other three in 1981.

While the band originally played punk rock, their musical style gradually shifted to heavy metal and hard rock around the mid-1980s. Band member Kevin Russell's voice has been the most distinct feature of their songs. In one of their '90s songs 1000 Fragen, they also experimented with organ music.

Böhse Onkelz has held concerts in several parts of the world, but a situation like the recent one in Sachsenhausen has never occurred before.

According to the publication Aussiedlerbote, Frankfurt Police have launched an investigation to delve deeper into the incident to figure out why it was necessary for the two concert-goers to step on the rails. No further updates have been released.

