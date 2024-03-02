What happened to Caitlyn Naffziger? New Hampshire father accused of abducting daughters charged in mother's death

31-year-old Caitlyn Naffziger was found dead in her apartment in New Hampshire on Thursday, February 29, 2024. Her children were reportedly last seen on Thursday at about 8 pm local time with their biological dad, Dustin Duren. An amber alert was issued on Friday morning after the kids were considered missing.

ABC 15 News reported that authorities considered Dustin as the suspect in Caitlyn's death and arrested him in Keene on Friday. Along with Duren, police found his daughters safely as well. The kids were identified as Elowyn Duren, 4, and Vaelyn Duren, 1. The case is currently an ongoing investigation.

Dustin Duren has been accused of killing Caitlyn Naffziger and then abducting their minor daughters before getting arrested in Keene

NBC News reported that chain of events that transpired since Thursday, when 30-year-old Caitlyn Naffziger was found dead at about 10:30 pm local time, and her daughters went missing. Caitlyn's body was found in her apartment situated at 1063 Main St. in Berlin, New Hampshire.

Police claimed that the daughters were last seen with their biological father. On Friday, at about 4:10 am local time, an AMBER alert was issued for the two missing girls. Duren's location was determined to be in Concord at that time the previous night at about 10 pm.

Police revealed a description of the suspect when they were looking for Caitlyn Naffziger's kids. According to the description, Duren was 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighed about 190 pounds, and had brown eyes and brown hair.

At about 4:20 am local time, cops revealed that Duren could be armed and dangerous. They also urged the public not to approach him if they saw him; instead, they were advised to call the police immediately.

A few hours later, at 9:10 am, cops revealed that the victim's death was linked to the disappearance of her children.

Authorities have filed murder charges against the suspect

The Newport Dispatch noted that an autopsy led by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg confirmed that Caitlyn died of a gunshot wound to the head. Finally, after a thorough investigation, it was revealed by the New Hampshire State Police that Duren had been located and taken into custody. The children were also found safe.

A witness, identified as Tonya Hansen, recorded Dustin Duren's arrest. According to WMUR, Hansen said:

"My son recognized the car and said, 'Oh my gosh, Mom, that's the Amber Alert from this morning.' It was after the police had already figured it out. There were some citizens who recognized the car earlier and called."

According to investigating officers, someone saw Duren's car in a parking area, recognized it from the AMBER Alert, and called the police. The suspect, Dustin Duren, arraignment has been scheduled for 1st Circuit Court – District Division in Berlin on Monday, March 4, 2024.

Medical officials have reportedly checked the two young daughters and confirmed they are physically alright. Police have further added that the suspect is being charged with second-degree murder in connection to Caitlyn Naffziger's tragic death.