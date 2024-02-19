What happened to Samuel Knopp and Celie Rain Montgomery? Police identify two found dead in University of Colorado dorm room

Two individuals, identified as Samuel Knopp and Celie Rain Montgomery, were found dead at the UCCS campus on Friday, February 16, 2024. According to investigating officers, while 24-year-old Knopp was a student there, Montgomery wasn't studying at the university. KKTV reported that an autopsy has been conducted on the victims.

Law enforcement officials are yet to determine the cause of the deaths of Knopp and Montgomery. As per KKTV, the victims were shot dead in the dorm room of the campus on Friday. According to her memorialized LinkedIn page, Montgomery was working as a freelance copywriter.

On Friday, February 16, shortly before 6 a.m., the UCCS Police Department received a report of a shooting that occurred at Crestone House, one of the dorms at the college. Upon arrival, authorities found two unresponsive victims—a male and a female. Police issued a release on Sunday, February 18, where they stated:

"The Colorado Springs Police Department received a call for assistance, resulting in the CSPD Homicide Unit assuming the responsibility of the investigation."

The victims weren't immediately identified until the autopsies were conducted on Saturday by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. Police revealed the identities to be 24-year-old Samuel Knopp and 26-year-old Celie Rain Montgomery.

While law enforcement officials are yet to determine the exact manner and cause of death of the victims, their deaths are being investigated as homicides. NBC News reported that police now believe that the killer must have known both the victims. They additionally said,

"Investigative efforts so far continue to indicate this is an isolated incident between parties that were known to one another and not a random attack against the school or other students at the university."

Authorities are looking into the case and further details are retained as of now

KKTV added that because the case is still undergoing an active investigation, authorities will not be releasing additional details about the case. Amy Elswick Knopp, Samuel Knopp's mom, uploaded a post on Facebook, possibly before she was informed that her son was one of the two victims. In the post, Amy wrote,

"All the 'thoughts and prayers' in the world mean nothing without action to back them up. Second Amendment rights should not supersede people's right to be safe at school, in grocery stores, in movie theatres, at church or anywhere else they go. PERIOD."

NBC News reported that the college was shut down over the weekend, and classes were cancelled on Monday to help the students and everybody else take some time to heal from this traumatic event. UCCS released a letter, which further added:

"We encourage everyone to come together throughout the day to support one another and intentionally set aside time for healing."

Chancellor Jennifer Sobanet has expressed condolences to Samuel Knopp's family after the tragic incident.

Their deaths occurred in the same week another student, identified as Mia Brown, passed away. As per NBC News, Brown died the night of February 12 after experiencing a medical emergency at the recreation center.