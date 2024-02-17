Reyes family fund raises over $182,000 as two young girls injured in Kansas City Chiefs' parade shooting

The Kansas City Chiefs' parade turned into chaos after the fatal shooting broke out and injured several people including two girls of the Reyes family. The horrific incident took place on Wednesday, February 14, in the afternoon from a garage on the west of Union Station. It killed one person while injuring several others, including two girls of age 8 and 10, respectively.

While the girls survived the attack, they are yet to recover fully. They were reportedly celebrating with their family when the bullets struck them.

A fundraiser has been launched to raise funds for the Reyes family after two girls of the family sustained injuries in the shooting

In the fatal Kansas City shooting, two young girls of the Reyes family got injured after being struck by bullets. After Taylor Swift made a donation to a fundraiser for another victim who lost her life in the shooting, her rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce also extended his support. The 34-year-old American footballer reportedly donated $100,000 from Eighty-Seven & Running, a charity run by him.

The Kansas City Star has reported that Elizabeth Lopez Galvan is the cousin of Erika Reyes, whose daughters were also shot in the victory parade on Wednesday. A fundraiser has been launched to cover medical expenses for the recovery of the two girls. According to the fundraiser post,

"This fund has been set up to benefit Reyes family in the recovery of their two daughters shot at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade. The girls were celebrating with many members of their family when they were senselessly injured."

The fundraiser also mentioned that any funds left after covering the medical expenses would be used as college funds for the children.

Travis Kelce donated to the fundraiser, on behalf of his charity

The fundraiser for the Reyes family had a target of $100,000 and has already raised more than $182,000. The post further stated:

"This fund will help provide vital financial support for their physical and mental recovery, any leftover funds will be saved for their college funds."

The Kansas City Star reported that the family was also visited by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes along with his wife, Brittany. According to FOX 4, both the victims were shot in the legs and will have to undergo physical therapy to recover.

The identities of the victims have not been revealed, but it has been confirmed that one is 8 years old and the other is 10 years old. The family mentioned that while their kids are recovering, the mental trauma is even more severe.

An emergency response fund has been launched by the Kansas City Chiefs along with United Way of Greater Kansas City, to offer assistance to the victims and their families affected by the fatal shooting. An amount of over $532,000 has been raised by the emergency fund as of now. Authorities are currently looking into the case.