What happened to Christopher Hampton? Missing Arizona high school football player found dead

On July 18, 2023, 15-year-old Christopher Hampton of Phoenix, Arizona, was found deceased in Show Low Lake by rescue personnel after about 18 hours from the time he was reported missing.

ABC15 reported that the deceased teenager was a student of Cesar Chavez High School in Laveen Village.

According to the report by AZ Family, Phoenix Union High School District informed that Christopher was on a training trip for a football camp at Lakeside-Blue Ridge High School, and on July 17, 2023, after the training, the Cesar Chavez High football team went to Show Low Lake with school staff.

Christopher Hampton drowned at Show Low Lake

A press release by Navajo County Sherriff’s Office stated that on July 17, 2023, at about 8:00 pm, the sheriff’s office dispatch center responded to a 911 call about the missing 15-year-old male at Show Low Lake.

Officers from the Show Low Police Department, deputies from the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, and members of the Timber Mesa Fire Department instantly initiated efforts to find Christopher Hampton.

Navajo County Sherriff’s Office provided an update on July 18, 2023, at 10:45 am, which mentioned that the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team reached the scene to help locate Christopher.

According to the update by Navajo County Sherriff's Office, all three Navajo County Search and Rescue groups, which included the Navajo County Search and Rescue, the White Mountain Sheriff’s Posse, and the Hashknife, along with Arizona DPS Air Rescue, were conducting a thorough search.

Navajo County Sherriff's Office also provided a description of Christopher, mentioning him to be 5’10-6 feet tall, weighing between 150-170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last spotted dressed in gym shorts and athletic shoes.

A press release by Navajo County Sherriff's Office on July 18, 2023, mentioned that at 2:00 pm, Christopher Hampton's body was found. The press release read,

"Sheriff Clouse and the entire Navajo County Sheriff’s Office send our deepest condolence to the family of Christopher. We would also like to thank the Navajo County Search and Rescue, the White Mountain Sheriff’s Posse, the Navajo County Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, the Arizona Department of Public Safety Air Rescue, the Show Low Police Department and the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Christopher."

Phoenix Union High School District mentioned that Christopher Hampton was with the coaches when he went missing.

Phoenix Union High School District issued a statement after Christopher Hampton's death

A spokesman for the Phoenix Union High School District, Richard Franco, issued a statement expressing condolences to the family and friends of Christopher Hampton and thanking the authorities. The statement read,

"This afternoon, we learned the unfortunate news that Cesar Chavez High School student Christopher Hampton lost his life while at Show Low Lake. We wish to express our sympathy to his family and friends that are grieving this loss. This tragedy impacts all communities that we serve."

The statement by Phoenix Union High School District also mentioned that they will be providing emotional support for students, staff, and families affected. It said,

"Christopher was a friend, athlete, and kind young man that will be deeply missed by all those who knew him. District and campus staff continue to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation... Our deepest sympathies are with Christopher’s family and friends."

ABC15 reported that on the evening of July 18, 2023, officials confirmed that Christopher Hampton drowned at Show Low Lake.

Queen Creek Football @QC_football Our Bulldog Football Family stands with the Cesar Chavez Football Family as we pray for all that have been impacted by the tragic loss of Christopher Hampton. We send our deepest sympathies to his family, his friends & loved ones, and his teammates & coaches. @CChsChampions pic.twitter.com/8pMNuYGrPd

Show Low Lake is situated approximately 180 miles northeast of Phoenix, between Show Low and Pinetop-Lakeside.