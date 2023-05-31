What did Iren Byers do? Arizona man arrested after killing spree leaves four dead

The Mesa Police Department issued a news release stating that Iren Byers, a 20-year-old suspect, was in custody and charged with four counts of first-degree murder, as well as one count of attempted first-degree murder. According to authorities, Byers is responsible for a series of shootings that occurred in Arizona.

The shootings occurred in Mesa and Phoenix over the weekend between May 26 and 27, as reported by the police. It resulted in the deaths of four individuals, and one person was left injured.

Following this incident, Iren Byers was booked and is currently being held without bond, according to Mesa Police.

Iren Byers confessed to shooting all five people during interrogation

The violence began on the afternoon of May 26 when Nicholas Arnstad, 41, was fatally shot near a canal in Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Later that night, Julian Cox, 41, was found dead in Beverly Park by the Mesa Police Department.

In the early hours of May 27, shots were heard near the park, leading officers to discover Angela Fonseca, 36, with gunshot injuries. She was subsequently hospitalized. While Fonseca underwent multiple surgeries, she is expected to survive.

Further investigations led the authorities to a grim discovery. Just before 1 a.m., the body of Stephen Young, 41, was found near a Greyhound bus station. Shortly after 2 a.m., while searching the area, police located the body of John Swain, 40.

Four shootings occurred within blocks of each other in Mesa (Image via KPNX)

Collaboration between the Phoenix and Mesa police departments confirmed that the same shooter was responsible for all five incidents. This was determined after ballistics confirmed that the shell casings from each scene were fired from the same 9mm handgun.

Police apprehended Iren Byers at his apartment near Extension Road and Main Street, situated approximately half a mile north of the final crime scene. He was identified as the suspect based on eyewitness accounts and video evidence.

However, during questioning, Byers confessed to shooting all five victims and admitted to not seeking aid for any of them, claiming that he believed they did not deserve assistance. Byers also provided information to the police regarding the location of the clothing he wore during the shootings and the firearm he used.

Authorities extend condolences to the family

Detective Encinas of the Mesa Police Department expressed condolences to the families of the victims and referred to the incidents as senseless acts of violence. However, he emphasized that the case was solved swiftly, and a dangerous individual has been taken off the streets.

A shoe found from one of the crime scenes has been linked to Iren Byers (Image via KPNX)

In a statement, Detective Brandi George of the Mesa Police Department said:

"We are saddened for the families of these four victims."

The detective added:

"Knowing that Iren Byers will have to face the consequences of his unjustified actions is the start of justice to be seen."

Detective Encinas stated that Iren Byers seemed to have targeted the victims at random and shot them when they said things that upset him. Byers expressed particular distress when people asked him about using fentanyl, as his brother was allegedly using that type of drug.

