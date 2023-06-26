What happened to Christopher Scott? Officials discover an unidentified body after Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel truck crash

On Thursday, June 22, 36-year-old Virginia man Christopher Scott was killed after a vehicular collision led to his tractor-trailer falling off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel. On Friday, Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel officials confirmed that divers had discovered a body that is believed to be Scott. They also reportedly recovered the remains of his tractor-trailer.

WSAZ reported that Christopher Scott's girlfriend went into labor shortly after the crash. At the time, the victim's girlfriend noted that she tried to contact him but thought he was busy. Scott's family has expressed their sadness that he never got to meet his newborn son. The cause of the crash is currently undetermined, and the case remains under police investigation.

"We’re waiting for identification": US Coast Guard Captain as authorities recover a body after Christopher Scott's accident

US Coast Guard Captain Jennifer Stockwell told local reporters that the incident occurred Thursday afternoon. At around 1:50 pm, Christopher Scott was traveling Northbound from Virginia Beach when he somehow lost control, leading to his tractor-trailer going overboard. He was reportedly hauling landscaping supplies at the time of the accident.

Yahoo reported that after looking at tollbooth footage of the accident, the US coast guard determined that he was the sole passenger in the vehicle. Stockwell added that the search effort involved several agencies and rescue teams.

After conducting the search operation, divers discovered what is believed to be Christopher Scott's body in his vehicle. The victim's body was recovered at approximately 12:30 on Friday, June 23. However, Captain Stockwell clarified that they have not yet confirmed the body's identity.

“We do believe the individual is in the tractor-trailer. We haven’t formally closed the search. We’re waiting for identification and to confirm the individual is who we believe was in the truck,” Captain Stockwell said.

Bill Krayer,Jr. @Bkrayer12thman Y'all have heard me talking about the Chesapeake Bay Bridge -Tunnel? Look at this!! Just happened!! Y'all have heard me talking about the Chesapeake Bay Bridge -Tunnel? Look at this!! Just happened!! https://t.co/UuXtoDatFN

The coast guard noted that they had to use an industrial crane to remove the tractor-trailer from the water. This proved difficult due to the size and weight of the vehicle.

In an official statement, Jeff Holland, executive director of the CBBT, commented on the incident:

"The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the CBBT are with the family and loved ones of Mr. Scott during this difficult time."

WSAZ noted that Christopher Scott was a father of three, including the child born on Friday. The victim's mother described him as a big-hearted person who always went out of his way to help others.

According to Pilot Online, a single lane of traffic remains open on the Northbound line of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge tunnel. However, the left travel lane will be closed while repairs are completed.

