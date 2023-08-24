What happened at Cook's Corner bar? Shooting in Orange County restaurant leaves 4 dead, including gunman

On Wednesday, August 23, a shooting at the Cook's Corner bar in Orange County left four people dead, including the suspected gunman. At approximately 7 pm, a suspect entered the premises of the Trabuco Canyon bar before opening fire on the crowd, killing three people and injuring six others. Subsequently, multiple Orange County Sheriff's Deputies arrived at the scene and fatally gunned down the alleged killer.

Trigger warning: This article concerns gun violence. Reader's discretion is advised.

In an official statement, Orange County authorities discussed the shooting of the alleged gunman. The statement read:

"About 7.08 p.m. our deputies contacted a male subject who was armed with a gun. A deputy-involved shooting occurred and the male subject was pronounced deceased at the scene."

According to ABC, since the case is currently in the early stages of investigation, officials have not yet disclosed the victims' or alleged perpetrator's identities. However, as reported by Yahoo, anonymous sources told reporters that the shooter may have been a retired police officer targeting his estranged wife. Investigators have not yet confirmed this theory.

The gunman in Cook's Corner shooting may have been a former law enforcement official: Reports

As per the two anonymous sources who spoke to Yahoo News, the gunman may have been a former law enforcement official from the Ventura Police Department. Fox reported that the incident took place during a popular spaghetti night and that the bar was particularly crowded.

At 7 pm, local law enforcement received the initial reports that shots had been fired at Cook's Corner. Officials confirmed that four people, including the gunman, died, while six others were transported to local hospitals. Two of the injured victims were in critical condition, while the other four were reportedly stable.

The Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley discussed the theory that the shooter was a disgruntled husband.

“It’s disturbing to learn that another domestic dispute led to another mass shooting. We must do more to prevent senseless acts of gun violence and protect survivors," Foley said.

In the aftermath of the shooting, ABC reported that there was heavy law enforcement in the area surrounding the bar. Officials also began to shut down several nearby roads as they investigated the crime scene.

Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock also commented on the incident.

"As you would expect. Tonight has been a very difficult night for everybody involved in the entire community. Cook's Corner, the location where this tragic incident occurred, is truly a beloved part of the Trabuco Canyon community," he said.

Hallock added that the shooting has left the community particularly shaken due to the history of Cook's Corner. The OC Register noted that the bar has been operating since 1884. In the 1970s, it became particularly popular among local bikers.