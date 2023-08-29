What happened to Cordae Carter? 16-year-old victim of Choctaw football game shooting identified 

Cordae Carter, a 16-year-old Oklahoma teen, was fatally shot during a football game between Choctaw and Del City high schools on Friday, August 25. According to OKCFox, Carter was killed after an argument between two unidentified males at the stadium led to gunfire. Several others were also injured in the incident, including at least three females.

In the wake of Cordae Carter's death, Daniel Chapin started a fundraising initiative in tribute to the child. Chapin, the organizer of The Uvalde Foundation for Kids, said that all proceeds will be used to assist the 16-year-old victim's family as they deal with the aftermath of the tragedy. As of August 29, the initiative had collected $925 of its $5000 goal.

On Friday, August 25, 16-year-old Cordae Carter, a Midwest City High School student, was attending a high school football game between Choctaw and Del City at Choctaw High School. During the third quarter of the game, two unidentified males engaged in a heated argument for unknown reasons.

Eventually, one or both of the men began firing shots, leading to three casualties among the crowd. Two female victims sustained injuries but are expected to survive. The City Sentinel reported that Carter died from a shot to the groin.

In a formal statement, the Choctaw police described their efforts to save Cordae Carter. The statement read:

“The Choctaw School District employees 5 Choctaw Officers for every home game. All 5 Officers were present along with 2 on-duty Choctaw officers that had stopped in for a moment. Del City had two Officers present as well. Two Choctaw Officers, one who is a trained EMT responded to the 16-year-old immediately and began life saving efforts."

The Choctaw Police Department noted that after the shooting began, one Choctaw police officer also fired shots at the scene. As per reports, the officer shot a 42-year-old man, who suffered from severe wounds. The 42-year-old was subsequently transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for critical injuries. Officials have not disclosed whether he is one of the shooters who began the incident.

The police statement added:

“Choctaw Superintendent David Reid, Choctaw Safety Coordinator Steve Keiffer and his brother who is a trauma surgeon began life saving efforts on [a] 42-year-old who had sustained [a] gun shot to his chest.”

The death of Cordae Carter is currently in the early stages of an investigation. Officials have not confirmed whether any charges have been filed in the incident. On the GoFundMe page, Daniel Chapin urged witnesses who were present at the scene of the crime to come forward with information.