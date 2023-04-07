What happened to Corde Scott? Bronx Man indicted after killing teen stepson during an argument

On January 23, 2023, 15-year-old Corde Scott was reportedly choked to death by his stepfather Tyresse Minter, 28, after an argument. On the afternoon of the incident, Corde got into a fight with his stepfather inside their Doris Street apartment.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of child abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

Last week, the Bronx District Attorney's Office reported that Tyresse Minter was charged with criminally negligent homicide and manslaughter for reportedly fatally strangling his teen stepson.

Chinaza Kelvin @kelvin_chinaza A Stepfather charged with strangling his 15-year-old stepson to death earlier this year was freed without bail by Bronx judge. A Stepfather charged with strangling his 15-year-old stepson to death earlier this year was freed without bail by Bronx judge. https://t.co/xvmc3bBA65

Prosecutors reported that on April 5, 2023, Tyresse was arraigned in Bronx Criminal Court by Judge Naiti Semaj, who ruled his release on his own recognizance, despite the Bronx District Attorney's Office's request for Tyresse to be detained ahead of his trial.

Tyresse Minter put Corde Scott in a chokehold

ABC7 reported that on the day of the incident, the school asked Tyresse Minter to pick up Corde Scott, who was having a particularly bad day. When the duo returned home, they had an altercation over the bullying Corde faced. He was reportedly in the process of changing schools.

The New York Post reported that according to the police, Tyresse initially claimed that when his stepson returned from school, he was upset and started screaming. He mentioned that the 15-year-old attempted to attack him with a weapon, which provoked him to wrestle him to the ground.

Bronx District Attorney Darcell Clark reported that as the argument got more heated, Tyresse put Corde in a chokehold, then put his legs around the boy to stop him from breaking free.

Prosecutors reported that the stepfather did not contact 911 for about 20 minutes following Corde Scott's loss of consciousness. Medics discovered Corde unconscious in his family's Westchester Square apartment on Doris Street near Lyon Avenue in Westchester Square. The youngster was then rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was declared dead.

Police reported that doctors found bruises on Corde's neck and throat. A spokesperson for the Medical Examiner said that Corde Scott died from homicidal asphyxia, including compression of the neck.

Although Tyresse Minter was reportedly questioned twice by the police, no arrests were made initially.

Corde Scott's stepfather was on parole

Micah @corbatararo @ClownWorld_ The sad part is the boy was being bullied at school. His step dad has a violent history. In fact, he served time for shooting someone in 2018. Bullied at school and bullied at home. No justice for Corde Scott, apparently. @ClownWorld_ The sad part is the boy was being bullied at school. His step dad has a violent history. In fact, he served time for shooting someone in 2018. Bullied at school and bullied at home. No justice for Corde Scott, apparently.

The State Department of Corrections records show that Tyresse Minter was on parole for an assault at the time of the crime. Tyresse was released from state prison in December 2022 after serving three years for a felony assault conviction in the Bronx. Records show that he also served time for an attempted robbery conviction.

Corde Scott's devastated grandfather Winston Scott told The News:

"I haven’t slept yet. I look in the mirror and there’s no white in my eyes. Just black and red. He was a good boy."

Tyresse Minter will now appear in court on June 20, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes