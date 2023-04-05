Who is Nia King? Video of Eagle’s Landing High School’s resource officer holding teacher in a chokehold sparks outrage

Nia King, a substitute teacher at Georgia’s Eagle’s Landing High School in Henry County, was recently dragged and held in a chokehold by a school resource officer. Video footage of the incident surfaced on social media around April 3, sparking massive outrage from netizens.

Nia was trying to resolve a fight between two female students when the incident happened. The SRO can be seen putting her arm around Nia’s neck and dragging her out from between the two students. Nia claimed that she was trying to break off the fight between the students peacefully before one of them hit her.

The unnamed officer claimed that she dragged the substitute teacher all the way to her office because she was trying to save her. However, Nia said that she was struggling to breathe.

Nia King recounts the incident at Eagle's Landing High School

Nia King said that she tried to talk the two students out of fighting, but backed away when they came to blows. She spoke to investigative reporter Mark Winne from Channel 2 on March 31 and said that once the fight was moved to the hall, she got trampled from left to right and was back in the middle of the fight again. Nia added:

“As I was back in the middle of the fight, the SRO just grabs me by the neck, and the fight is still continuing to go on, and she dragged me all the way from the middle of the hall towards her office.”

Once they were in the school resource officer’s office, Nia said that the officer asked her if she needed EMS or the nurse, and some water. But the substitute teacher asked the SRO to leave since she was basically dragged by her to the point where she could not even breathe. Nia said:

“She stepped out, and then she came back in and told me oh, I was trying to save you. I was trying to save you because they say you got hit.”

Nia said she did not buy the officer’s excuse for her attempt to save her. She further claimed that she had previously been mistaken for a student at the school, but she met the officer several times.

As per LinkedIn, Nia King joined Henry County Schools as a substitute teacher in September 2022. She also runs her own business, NK Leasing LLC, which she started in June 2021.

Before that, she was a virtual intern at Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas from August 2021 to May 2022. Nia pursued a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health with a minor in Accounting at the Xavier University of Louisiana.

Netizens react to SRO putting Nia King in a chokehold

People on Twitter strongly condemned the SRO involved and wondered how the officer thought it was okay to do a chokehold on students since she put up the excuse that she mistook Nia King as a student.

Randy Lee, the Henry Country Police Captain, said that they were working with the school on the matter but could not discuss the case specifics.

Captain Lee also spoke to Channel 2 and said that their training division does not give lessons on neck restraints or chokeholds. Police Chief Mark Amerman informed reporter Winne that the SRro involved in the incident told the department that she did not want to speak on the matter with the outlet.

