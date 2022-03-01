Cody Hooks: Dad saves bull-riding son from being trampled in viral video

In a gripping video, a father was seen putting his life at risk to save his son from a raging bull in a rodeo. The video has since gone viral on social media platforms, with many calling 18-year-old Cody Hooks' father a “hero.” The exhibition event took place at the Bell County Rodeo in Belton, Texas, earlier this month.

Instagram footage uploaded on the teenager’s profile showed Landis Hooks from Louisiana rescuing his son after he fell off the animal during the event. Cody could be seen hurling to the ground immediately after he was thrown off the animal.

As soon as his son fell unconscious, Landis jumped into action, storming the fence and draping his body over Cody to form a human shield against the wild animal. A commentator could be heard saying:

“You see that cowboy lay his life over the top.”

As Cody fell to the ground, the pick-up men attempted to bring the animal to ease. However, it was seen making its way to Cody. As soon as Landis covered his son, the former bared the brunt of the animal hurting his back instead of his son’s skull.

Cody captioned the unprecedented moment:

“Not one to post falling off, but big thanks to my dad @hooks.landis and the bullfighters last night in Belton, Tx could’ve been a hella lot worse. #blessed”

Netizens applaud brave father for saving his son from angry bull

The bull captured in the video is named Twizler. Tina Butler, a witness to the event, told the New York Post that rodeo bulls often weigh between 1000 and 1200 pounds. She added that the rodeo community knows the inherent risks of the event. Butler said:

“That’s not something you’re going to see every day. Not everyone would have gone in there.”

She also mentioned that the two men walked away with “just scratches,” and neither of them got hurt.

Reacting to the video, comments under the Instagram post read:

Medical assistance and other safety protocols were reportedly kept on standby. The pick-up men were also prepared for such events to occur during the exhibition.

