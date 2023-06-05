What happened to Cory Maynard? Suspect arrested as West Virginia state trooper fatally shot in the line of duty

On Saturday, June 3, 29-year-old Timothy Kennedy was arraigned for the murder of West Virginia state trooper Cory Maynard. According to WYMT, the incident took place on Friday, June 2, when Cory Maynard and two troopers responded to reports of a shooting at a Mingo County home. Upon arriving at the scene, Maynard was fatally gunned down by the suspect.

Trigger warning: This article contains references to gun violence. Readers' discretion is advised.

Timothy Kennedy fled the scene of the crime after the shooting. During the course of the manhunt for the suspected murderer, citizens around the area were asked to stay at home. Later on Friday, officials arrested him at a checkpoint while he was driving a stolen car. He has been charged with felony first-degree murder.

Cory Maynard was shot when he responded to a shooting in a Mingo County home

The initial incident that led to the death of Cory Maynard occurred on Friday at a Mingo County home, where Timothy Kennedy shot 39-year-old Benjamin Adam Baldwin with a rifle. The motive for this shooting remains unknown and the case is currently being investigated.

After the initial shooting was reported, Cory Maynard responded with two other troopers. Upon arriving at the scene, Timothy Kennedy fired at the authorities, grievously wounding Maynard. After Kennedy fled the scene, Maynard was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After the shooting, multiple agencies put out an alert that there was an armed and dangerous individual in the area. Officials set up multiple strategic checkpoints and combed various areas. The search also involved The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives office in Louisville, Kentucky, which covers a portion of Virginia. At approximately 10:50 pm local time, officials detained Kennedy at a checkpoint.

Kanawha County @kanawhaus The Kanawha County Commission sends their thoughts and prayers to the family, friends and fellow members of the WV State Police of Sgt. Cory Maynard who lost his life in the line of duty yesterday. The Kanawha County Commission sends their thoughts and prayers to the family, friends and fellow members of the WV State Police of Sgt. Cory Maynard who lost his life in the line of duty yesterday. https://t.co/VV8wtmus89

The death of Cory Maynard shocked the State. USA Today reported that on Friday night, a graduation ceremony was also postponed to honor Maynard.

As per CBS, Governor Jim Justice said:

"The brave men and women of law enforcement, and all first responders who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe, are an inspiration to us all."

In response to the shooting, Maynard's former teachers at Belfry High School commented on the tragic incident.

One teacher, Sherrie Casey, told WYMT:

“If you’re in this long enough, you see a lot of your former students pass away, and it was really weird. I really just saw Cory about two weeks ago. I saw him at Walmart, I think, and I don’t know, as soon as I heard this yesterday, I remembered seeing him."

Another friend, Tina Steele Todd, described the deceased State trooper as someone she could always rely on. Maynard was reportedly involved in various communities across West Virginia. More information regarding Maynard's funeral arrangements is currently awaited.

Poll : 0 votes