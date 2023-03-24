What happened to Jason Dare? NJ state trooper reported missing in Pennsylvania

On Thursday, March 23, the Vineland Police Department announced that 46-year-old New Jersey State trooper Jason Dare has been reported missing. Dare was last seen on March 19, after he was leaving a health facility in Media, Pennsylvania.

Authorities stated that no one has been in contact with him since Sunday and that they believe he may be in danger.

The New Jersey State Police and the Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public’s assistance with locating missing and endangered person, Jason Dare, 46, of Cumberland, NJ.

The New Jersey State Police and the Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public's assistance with locating missing and endangered person, Jason Dare, 46, of Cumberland, NJ.

According to 6 ABC, officials have still not determined why Jason Dare may have been at the Pennsylvania hospital. Surveillance cameras captured him walking away from the facility on foot.

As per the authorities, he is 6'0, 180 pounds with tattoos across his arms, hands, and neck. He was last seen in a Carhart jacket, a blue hooded sweatshirt, eyeglasses, and jeans.

Jason Dare has served with the New Jersey state troopers since 2004

According to his LinkedIn profile, Jason Dare is an 18-year veteran of the New Jersey state troopers, having served since 2004. His Facebook page revealed that his hometown is Dorothy, New Jersey, while property records indicate that he is currently listed as a resident of Vineland.

Erin Reed 🌸✌️ @DisfunkGlee A New Jersey State Police trooper from South Jersey man has been missing since March 19 after walking away from a health facility in Pennsylvania.

Jason Dare, 46, of Cumberland County was last seen at approximately 6:51 p.m. on that day, walking away from the facility in Media. A New Jersey State Police trooper from South Jersey man has been missing since March 19 after walking away from a health facility in Pennsylvania.Jason Dare, 46, of Cumberland County was last seen at approximately 6:51 p.m. on that day, walking away from the facility in Media. https://t.co/1MCQD1JGg3

As per Inside Edition, a Facebook commenter who knew Jason Dare indicated that he had daughters.

They wrote:

"Jason we have been friends for a long time. You are a great man and no matter what you are going through they are a lot of people who are here for you! Your beautiful daughters need you! Your strong!! I will be praying for you your daughters and your Mom,"

Jason Dare's stepmother, Donna Dare, also requested for anyone with information on the missing State trooper to step forward.

Donna Dare posted:

“Jason is my husband’s son, my stepson. Please pray for his safe return. I’m asking my Philadelphia/ South Jersey/friends to please share. If anyone sees him please contact the NJ/PA State Police or anyone in the family. Your family needs you Jason. Please and thank you everyone.”

New Jersey authorities have noted that anonymous tips are also welcome.

Missing persons cases in New Jersey

According to the World Population Review, in 2023, the State of New Jersey has seen 299 missing person cases. As per New Jersey News, there are currently 1000 unsolved missing cases in the database of state authorities.

Joel Trella, an Essex County State Police Detective, said that in several cases there is also a lack of cooperation from the families of missing people. Trella said that many cases continue to go unreported.

He said:

“Missing persons investigations are a two-way street. We do take this seriously. We want them to part of the investigation themselves.”

Trella also said that many of the missing persons are drug abusers, which means that the search for them is less likely to be prioritized. He noted, however, that authorities should not discriminate among victims.

