Who is Jayana Tanae Webb? 21-year-old Eagleville woman charged in DUI crash that killed two PA State Troopers

Jayana Tanae Webb, a 21-year old woman from Eagleville, has been charged with driving under the influence and murder for allegedly running over and killing two Pennsylvania state troopers as well as a pedestrian.

On Monday night, the woman was pulled over by troopers on suspicion of drunk driving. However, they allowed her to leave when they were called to aid a man who was attempting to endanger his own life.

While the troopers were assisting the disturbed civilian, Webb reportedly slammed her high-speed vehicle into the police car and left all three men dead at the scene.

As per footage obtained by WTXF-TV, Jayana Tanae Webb was seen being escorted out of the Pennsylvania State Police Troop K barracks in handcuffs that belonged to the dead troopers.

CBS3 reported that the troopers were identified as Branden Sisca (29) and Martin Mack III (33) while the civilian was identified as Reyes Rivera Oliveras (28).

Jayana Tanae Webb is a woman from Eagleville who recently made news for allegedly running over two Pennsylvania state troopers and a civilian while driving under the influence and killing them in the process.

According to The Philadelphia Enquirer, Webb graduated from Norristown Area High School in 2018. She reportedly wrote for the student newspaper and ran track at her school. Her recent social media activities show that she was marketing several services online, from photography to cosmetics.

As per court records, Webb has not faced any major criminal offenses in the past, but has been involved in several minor traffic violations, including the abandonment of a motor vehicle in 2020. Webb has also boasted about getting drunk and proclaimed herself as the “best drunk driver” on Twitter:

One of her tweets from January 21 reads:

“I get drunk & start saying anything”

Another similar tweet on February 18 said:

“Getting in at 8am drunk”

Webb was also seen complaining on social media about liquor stores closing early:

Following her latest DUI incident, social media users bombarded Webb’s Twitter with messages condemning her actions and seeking justice for the victims.

Webb is currently facing 18 criminal counts, including third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle, homicide by vehicle while DUI, involuntary manslaughter, manslaughter of a law enforcement officer in the second degree, driving under the influence and other charges.

What did Jayana Tanae Webb do?

On Monday, Pennsylvania state troopers Branden Sisca and Martin Mack III pulled over Jayana Tanae Webb near Philadelphia's I-95 on suspicion of her driving under the influence.

However, they allowed her to go after motorists passing by reported that a man was endangering himself by walking in the southbound lanes of the interstate. Sisca and Mack moved to assist Reyes Rivera Oliveras, nearly two miles away from where they pulled over Webb.

As they were escorting Oliveras to the police SUV, Webb drove into the scene at high-speed and fatally struck the patrol car. Reports suggest that both troopers and the civilian were knocked out of the SUV due to the impact of the crash and slammed into the opposite northbound lanes.

Onlookers attempted to provide aid to the victims, but all three men were pronounced dead. Webb reportedly stayed at the scene of the incident inside her damaged car, with her blood alcohol level measured at twice the legal limit.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner offered his condolences to the victims and said that the office would ensure that Webb is held accountable for her behavior that resulted in the loss of multiple lives.

