What happened to Crystal Sepulveda? Texas officer shot in the face during high-speed chase

On Saturday, July 23, 2022, Missouri City police officer Crystal Sepulveda was shot in the face and in the foot by an armed carjacking suspect. Immediately after the shooting, the 29-year-old officer was rushed to the emergency room. Though her injuries are severe, she is expected to make a full recovery.

According to Lance Bothel, the assistant police chief of Missouri City, Crystal Sepulveda, along with other officers were ordered to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of Buffalo Run at around 2:30 am on Saturday. The vehicle was also reportedly involved in a case of aggravated robbery in north Harris County.

The suspect, however, refused to stop, leading to a high-speed chase. The chase ended when the suspect reportedly wrecked the car in the 15000 block of Corsair and ran into the neighborhood. It was then that he fired at the police officers and hit Sepulveda twice. He was armed with two automatic pistols and extended magazines.

With the assistance of Houston Police Department officers, the suspect was cornered. Reportedly, he opened fire on the authorities for the second time, which led to a shootout. Police fatally shot the unidentified suspect.

Lance Bothel praised Crystal Sepulveda for her service and said:

"She is a strong officer and she will make it through this."

"That's what we're facing": Houston police chief speaks about Crystal Sepulveda and other officers being victims of everyday gun violence in America

A car chase in the early hours of Saturday severely injured a Missouri City police officer. Crystal Sepulveda, who was shot in the face and in the foot, was taken to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center. The 3 year veteran is expected to make a full recovery. This attack adds to a long list of attacks on the police force in recent months. In a press conference, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said:

"They are faced with so much violence right now...That's what we're facing, and everybody needs to know it. I ask for prayers for everybody involved, but certainly our men and women on the front lines."

Crystal Sepulveda's attack comes just days after bodycam footage of a toddler pulling a gun on police officers in Utah was released. In February 2022, two children attempted to shoot several police officers when they tried to arrest their father outside a McDonald's outlet. According to reports, the child had pointed a firearm at the police because "he wanted his daddy back."

Earlier this month, Missouri police officer Daniel Vasquez was shot and killed during a traffic stop. Vasquez was attempting to stop the vehicle for expired temporary tags in North Kansas City when the driver shot the officer and drove away.

