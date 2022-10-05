What happened to Dalton Keane? Officials identify fan who tragically died during Steelers-Jets game at Acrisure Stadium 

On October 3, Dalton Keane, 27, died after falling from an escalator during a football game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

As per WDSU, the incident occurred at approximately 4:45 pm, at the end of a match between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets. Dalton Keene reportedly fell off the escalator, after which paramedics treated him before being transported to the hospital.

WPXI reported that Dalton Keane was pronounced dead at the local hospital soon after arriving in critical condition. The morning after, on October 4, his identity was confirmed by Pittsburgh officials. WPXI reported that he was the father of a 2-year-old daughter.

Official responses to the death of Dalton Keane

According to Steelers Now, the Pittsburgh police and the Pittsburgh Steelers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Dalton Keane.

Mike @longislandmikeo @News12



When you're really drunk at a game, stand still on the escalator @News12 LI Pro tipWhen you're really drunk at a game, stand still on the escalator @News12 @News12LI Pro tipWhen you're really drunk at a game, stand still on the escalator

An official report on the cause of death is expected by the Allegheny County medical examiner's office, but this has not yet been released. Local outlets reported that Dalton Keane had been attending the game with members of the Steamfitters Local 499, a Pittsburgh-based workers' union.

Addressing the incident, Pittsburgh Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten, on the evening of October 3, said:

"We are aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today. We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest’s family."

Family members of Dalton Keane told local outlets that they hope eyewitnesses step forward to shed light on the cause of the accident. Keane worked as a pipefitter at McCarl's, an industrial service provider in Beaver County.

In an official statement, Ken Burke, the CEO of McCarl's, acknowledged Keane's death and said that Keane had worked at the company since 2014. He said:

“We are shocked and saddened to hear about Dalton’s accident on Sunday. He joined McCarl’s in 2014 and was highly regarded by our employees. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family."

Jimmy Harding, a member of Keane's union, mourned Keane's death and said:

“The thing I remember most about Dalton: he was always in a good mood, he was always a happy kid and he enjoyed what he did and going to work. That’s a loss … that one — you don’t replace kids with that kind of talent every day."

Rose Katherine @RoseKat33472399 @WSJ Looking at the comments makes it clear many Americans no longer have any class or humanity. Someone lost a son, and it is the second son they lost within a year. Surely the parents would “appreciate” the sentiments you low life people posted. @WSJ Looking at the comments makes it clear many Americans no longer have any class or humanity. Someone lost a son, and it is the second son they lost within a year. Surely the parents would “appreciate” the sentiments you low life people posted.

According to WPXI, Pittsburgh officials have announced that they will not release further information until the conclusion of the investigation.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far