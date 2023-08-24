What happened to Damian Hernandez? Family launches fundraiser as critically shot Mount Prospect teen passes away

Damian Hernandez, a 15-year-old Mount Prospect boy who was critically wounded after a shooting on August 17, 2023, reportedly passed away after sustaining injuries to his spine.

On August 17, early Thursday morning, officers reportedly responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of E. Clear Creek Bay. Upon arrival, police found 15-year-old Damian Hernandez with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Hernandez was then rushed to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, where he died five days later after succumbing to his injuries on Tuesday, August 22.

Authorities said that on the day of the incident, a 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in the shooting of Damian Hernandez.

Expand Tweet

However, 18-year-old Jesus Pantoja, who was also involved in the shooting, is yet to be apprehended by law enforcement, who said that the suspect was still at large.

Damian Hernandez GoFundMe raises more than $4000 in wake of his passing

In the wake of Damian Hernandez's death, his family has created a GoFundMe to help raise money to cover funeral and ancillary expenses. The fundraiser launched on Tuesday has raised $4,000 of its $35,000 goal amount.

On the fundraising page, Damian’s mom, Brisa Montes, pleaded for donations to help her family navigate a crisis on the heels of her son’s death. She said:

“My family and I need your help as I have been taking time away from work to be by his bedside, while my three other boys were at home without me. Prayers are much needed as I navigate through this very difficult journey. Thank you to those who have provided and continue to provide emotional support. With not being able to work, and being a single mom, any financial assistance would be greatly appreciated.”

While the circumstances surrounding the shooting remained unclear, police said that they are searching for a second suspect in the case. Authorities said that they had issued an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Jesus Pantoja for his role in the incident. Police warned that the suspect was armed and dangerous before adding that anyone with information on his whereabouts to call (847) 359-9000.

Following the shooting, a Palatine resident spoke to WGN News and raised concerns about the growing gun violence in the area. Reacting to the shooting, Hidden Creek resident Jerry Lumbrerez said:

“It’s very sad, especially when it’s in your own neighborhood. It’s very concerning. My heart goes out to the family that this happened to.”

As police continue to investigate, the 14-year-old charged in connection to the incident was reportedly being held at the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center in Chicago.

In a similar incident, one person was killed, and three others were injured, in a shooting in the 1500 block of South Trumbull Avenue in Chicago. On August 22, 2023, a 25-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest, and three others, including a 15-year-old boy, were wounded in a deadly shooting on the west side of Chicago.

Authorities said they have yet to arrest a suspect in connection to the incident. Meanwhile, police declined to disclose additional information, citing active investigation.