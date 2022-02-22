What happened to Dana Delany? Actress reveals Bob Saget's fatal injury led her to seek medical attention

American actress Dana Delany revealed that the recent passing of actor Bob Saget motivated her to get her head examined after she met with an accident.

On February 19, the 65-year-old star took to her Twitter handle to share that she had a black eye due to an injury by posting a selfie. In a Twitter thread, the New York native thanked her fans and admirers for their concerns while sharing the cause of her injury as well.

How Bob Saget's injury prompted Dana Delaney to seek medical attention

Explaining the reason behind her bruise, Delany said that she fell down a flight of iron stairs head first, adding that she was completely sober. She also wrote that she could only think about Saget after the incident.

She further added that the injury was not a fracture, and the hospital that she later went to took care of her.

The Emmy-winning China Beach star referred to her longtime friend after it was confirmed earlier this month that Bob Saget died from head trauma. The star passed away in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on January 9 at the age of 65.

According to Saget's family, he died after accidentally hitting the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it, and went to sleep, adding that "there was no involvement of drugs or alcohol" in his death.

Dana Delany and Bob Saget were longtime friends

Dana Delany and Bob Saget posing for paparazzi (Image via Getty Images/Ilya S. Savenok)

In an interview with media outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the Pasadena actress opened up about her friendship with Saget. Delany said that she had known him for 35 years and that they "kind of started out together."

"Bob was one of those guys that you could just call out of the blue and get right back into the groove, and I’m so unhappy that I can’t pick up the phone now to call him and say how ridiculous it is that he’s dead. Bob would think it’s so absurd."

Together with Saget, she served on the board of the Scleroderma Research Foundation. In 1994, his sister Gay, who had been suffering from the autoimmune disease scleroderma, died at the age of 47.

Saget and Dana Delany worked together on For Hope, a 1996 television film he directed, and she starred in as Hope Altman, a woman battling scleroderma.

