What happened to Denisse Oleas-Arancibia? Investigation underway as NYC mom found dead in Soho hotel

Denisse Oleas-Arancibia, a 38-year-old mother from Queens, was discovered dead inside a SoHo hotel room in Lower Manhattan. The investigation revealed Oleas-Arancibia having been strangled and beaten, her life cut short in a brutal manner.

She was discovered on Thursday, February 8, when a hotel maid found Oleas-Arancibia's lifeless body on the floor under a blanket, accompanied by a bloody iron. The Soho 54 Hotel had been her temporary residence for several days, as reported by The New York Post.

Oleas-Arancibia, a resident of Jackson Heights, was officially identified by authorities, who confirmed that her death was ruled as homicide by the NYC Office of Chief Medical Examiner. The cause of her death was determined to be compression of the neck and blunt force trauma.

Denisse Oleas-Arancibia found dead in SoHo hotel room

Oleas-Arancibia's body was found on the floor under a blanket, with a bloody iron nearby. As reported by the New York Post Oleas-Arancibia had been a periodic guest at the SoHo 54 Hotel for approximately a year, staying several nights each month.

Law enforcement sources suggest that Oleas-Arancibia might have been working for a man in Manhattan, with communication occurring through WhatsApp. The investigation has revealed some pieces of evidence which includes security camera footage capturing a man leaving the building after her death and a restaurant receipt found in the room.

These pieces of evidence are being closely examined. Moreover, the crime scene indicates signs of a potential dispute within the room as reported by The Post.

Expand Tweet

Denisse Oleas-Arancibia's death was ruled a homicide

The victim had recently moved into a quaint two-story building in Soho with her 18-year-old son, Edwin Cevallos. A tenant in the neighboring apartment, Jonathan, described them as "very good neighbors," as per The New York Post.

Edwin Cevallos, deeply affected by the loss of his mother, shared that she appeared nervous and sad in the week leading up to her tragic death. "She was so nervous and she was worried," he expressed to the Daily News.

Originally from Ecuador, Oleas-Arancibia had been living in New York for the last couple of years, dedicating herself to providing the best life for her family. She was living with Cevallos and a nephew while her parents and a younger son remained in South America, Oleas-Arancibia was described as a hardworking and responsible individual. Edwin emphasized, "She never owed any money to anybody," reported The Mirror.

Expand Tweet

Edwin waited for his mother to come down on Thursday morning, only to find her absent. Concerned, he called the police around 1 pm, and they arrived at their home to deliver the news of Oleas-Arancibia's death as reported by The Mirror.

The Mirror reported that having moved from Ecuador to America five years ago, Denisse Oleas-Arancibia has been living in SoHo for the last couple of years. She was driven by the pursuit of a better life for her family. Edwin reflected on his mother's determination, stating, "She wanted a better life because in Ecuador, there are a lot of bad people. It was so dangerous. She gave us the life that we always wanted."

No arrests have been made in the case as reported by Daily Mail. This is an ongoing Investigation. The SoHo Hotel has been cooperating with authorities.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE