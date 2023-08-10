“God help us!”: Ecuador presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio assassination video leaves internet aghast

Fernando Villavicencio, a candidate in Ecuador's forthcoming presidential election, was assassinated at a campaign rally on Wednesday, August 9 2023. In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Ecuador’s Attorney General’s Office said the unidentified suspect, who was apprehended at the scene, died in police custody following an exchange of fire with security.

The assassination, which was caught on video in broad daylight, dismayed several social media users, prompting a netizen to exclaim, “God help us!.”

While the motive for the assassination is unknown, several media houses reported that Fernando Villavicencio, a 59-year-old journalist, who was one of eight candidates in the presidential election, ran on an anti-corruption campaign.

The deceased presidential candidate was also reportedly a vocal critic of alleged links between organized crime and government officials in Ecuador. In a campaign promise, Villavicencio, who had criticized the government's lenient approach toward gang members, said that if he won, there would be a crackdown.

Al Arabiya English @AlArabiya_Eng Watch: In a video distributed by alleged members of the "Los Lobos" gang of drug traffickers, the group claims responsibility for the assassination of popular Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. pic.twitter.com/hPVDetH8fo

Meanwhile, in a video circulating on X, formerly Twitter, a criminal gang called Los Lobos, the second-largest gang in Ecuador with some 8,000 members, claimed responsibility for the killing.

On Wednesday, president, Guillermo Lasso, confirmed Fernando Villavicencio’s death on social media and extended his condolences to his family. Reacting to the assassination, Guillermo Lasso said:

“Outraged and shocked by the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. My solidarity and condolences to his wife and daughters. For his memory and for his fight, I assure you that this crime will not go unpunished.”

A Video circulating on social media appeared to show the moment Villavicencio was fatally shot at the campaign rally, while he was getting to his car.

In the video, Villavicencio was seen surrounded by security while exiting a campaign rally at a school north of the capital Quito. The presidential candidate, who is being escorted to his car, slides into his back seat when multiple shots are fired at the scene. The police quickly shut the car door as the crowd takes cover from the gunfire.

Fernando Villavicencio was killed ten days before the election

The incident reportedly occurred 10 days before the first round of the presidential election was set to take place on August 20. According to CNN citing polls, Fernando Villavicencio, one of eight candidates, was far behind the frontrunner Luisa González. Following the incident, González released a statement and said:

"This makes us all mourn, my solidarity to all his family ... This vile act will not go unpunished!"

The assassination comes in the wake of Ecuador’s Interior Minister Juan Zapata stating seven of the eight candidates, including Villavicencio, were under police protection earlier this week.