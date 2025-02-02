What happened to Denisse Reyes? TikTok influencer dies aged 27 after undergoing cosmetic surgery

Denisse Reyes, a TikToker, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, days after getting a liposuction surgery. As per National World, Denisse, 27, got her surgery done at San Pablo Medical Clinic in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, which is in the state of Chiapas, Mexico.

The Daily Mail also reported that Denisse Reyes was given intravenous medication, and Dr. Orlando Gambao executed the procedure. The publication also mentioned that the influencer allegedly had a negative reaction to the medication, that led to her death.

Denisse’s uncle, Ammao Rodriguez, spoke to The Daily Mail and confirmed:

“She starts to feel sick and goes into cardiac arrest and at that moment they take her out of the room where she was in the clinic.”

He also informed that while the surgery took place on Monday, her health started deteriorating on Wednesday, after which she was rushed to the hospital. Ammao also informed that she could not be treated at the San Pablo Medical Clinic, as the hospital lacked an intensive care unit. Hence, she was taken to Manzur Hospital.

X user mourns the passing away of the influencer: More details revealed. (Image via X)

Denisse Reyes leaves behind an 8-year-old son

Denisse Reyes, a single mother, leaves behind her eight-year-old son after her demise. Furthermore, The New York Post also revealed that Denisse’s family is now in touch with the Chiapas Health Authorities, and wishes to file a lawsuit against Dr. Gamboa, the surgeon who operated on Denisse.

As per The Daily Mail, it is also worth noting that another patient of Dr Gamboa passed away in December 2024. At the time too, he was accused of the woman’s death who had come to him for liposuction. At the moment, Dr Gamboa has not reacted to the claims of Reyes’ family.

On the other hand, The Sun wrote that the lawyer filing the lawsuit for the family stated:

"He took her out of the hospital and dropped her off at the Mansur High Specialty Solutions Hospital, which is where he transferred her because they supposedly did not have an intensive care unit. The doctors who carried out the cosmetic surgery failed to take responsibility for her progress after the hospital transfer.”

Furthermore, Denisse Reyes’ sister also paid tribute to her on Facebook and remembered her final words to her. She wrote:

“The day I said goodbye to you, hug you, I said: “See you in Tampico” and I didn’t want to let you go, I said “Take care of yourself please” I was pointed out, scolded, even judged by many people because I always support you in everything even though it didn’t seem like a good idea. You were a woman who always did what she wanted and went 1000 in her life, too free, spontaneous, outgoing that was you.”

She also said:

“As always I’m going to come out defending you defending your name and the way you're being talked about, it’s not goodbye, it’s see you later. Always controversial, always outgoing, always YOU. I will love you with all my heart all my life.”

Denisse Reyes had millions of followers on all social media platforms combined. Hence, as the influencer passed away, several netizens began pouring in their tributes.

The family has yet to reveal more details about her death, funeral, and memorial services.

