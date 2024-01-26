Who was Dani Li? Pop star dies at 42 while undergoing liposuction surgery

Well-known singer Dani Li, 42, unexpectedly passed away on January 24, 2024, after undergoing a liposuction on her belly and back. Dani was a member of a pop group called Banda Sensacao and gained recognition for her single titled Eu sou da Amazonia, as per The Mirror.

The news of Dani's death was also confirmed by her family the following day. The surgery reportedly led to complications, and she was immediately transported to a Curitiba-based hospital. Further details about the surgery are currently awaited, and an investigation has begun to find the circumstances leading to Dani's death.

According to Folha de Pernambuco, Brazilian senator Davi Alcolumbre paid tribute to Dani Li in a statement, saying that she always "enchanted the stage with all her charisma and talent."

"In this moment of deep sadness, I hope that family, fans and friends find comfort and strength to face this loss. My condolences, that may Dani Li shine forever in the memory and hearts of all of us."

While speaking to the local media, Dani's husband, Marcelo Mira, revealed that her body will arrive at Macapa, and her burial is scheduled to be held on January 27, 2024. Apart from her husband, she is survived by a daughter whose identity has not been disclosed.

Dani Li's music received a positive response from the public over the years

TV Pampa reported that Dani Li spent her childhood in the Brazilian municipality of Afua. She was five years old when she began her career as a singer, and she was reportedly pursuing her passion at various birthday parties and other events.

She arrived at Macapa when she was 17 and established a musical group named Banda Sensacao. Her musical projects were also dedicated to the women living in the northern region.

Dani Li was operating an official YouTube channel where she accumulated around 3,000 subscribers and shared 52 videos. The latest video, Guerra de Amor (Melody Romantico 2024), was shared on January 16, 2024, and received 8,000 views. She additionally posted various other videos on the channel over the years.

Also known as Danielle Fonseca Machado, she became popular for her single, Eu sou da Amazonia, which was released in 2018 as part of a collaboration with poet Osmar Junior. The music video of the song received more than 100,000 views. She released a karaoke video of the song a month ago and received a similar response.

Dani was active on Instagram for a long time, with around 41,000 followers, and she posted multiple videos from the events where she went to perform. In one of the videos, she was spotted skating on a road, and the caption stated,

"Life is like learning to skate. One hour you fall and get up; another you just slip, but you keep standing."

Dani Li's family shared another post on her Instagram page a day ago, writing that they have organized another ceremony for those who want to pay tribute to her.

They revealed that the ceremony will be held on January 27 at the City Council Chamber at 800 Fab Avenue in Central District.

